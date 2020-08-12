HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Among the business conducted, was the recurring confusion regarding the rezoning of a property on North Jackson St.
The property was first brought before the board at their July meeting, wherein the property owner, Rayburn Parks, asked that the board approve rezoning the property from residential to commercial so that a Checker's franchise could open up.
However, while examining the map, it appeared as if the property was already commercial, which would be found out at a later meeting to be incorrect.
That later meeting was a special called meeting to discuss the confusion surrounding the issue, and it was revealed that the map was color coded with two similar colors, and the aging had made it hard to distinguish.
Property owners who live beside the proposed property voiced their concerns and objections. They said that it would not be a good move to put a busy restaurant in the middle of a residential area. They said that they were not against Checker's coming to town, they just did not want it right beside their house.
At the August meeting, the board voted to deny the request to rezone the property, leaving it as residential for the time being.
The board also welcomed Senator Ben Suber and Representative Jon Lancaster. The two visited the meeting to speak to the board and let them know the happenings of the recent legislative session.
They spoke about the bills that had gotten passed that would benefit Houston, and also about what they hope to get passed next session.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes for July 7.
– Approved the minutes for July 14.
– Approved the Municipal Compliance Questionnaire for the 2018 audit.
– Approved Ware Milling's Granting Exemptions:
True Value $18,402
True Value $65,864
True Value $537,268
True Value $612,448
True Value $371,968
– Discussed the request of AT&T to erect a tower on Highway 8 on the east side of the old co-op. It was recommended that the board wait on approving this.
– Approved getting additional quotes for the MDEQ Bioassay test that is done every five years.
– Heard an update on Parks and Rec, which is still leaving soccer as is until further notice. They also said that everything is still closed until the board votes otherwise.
– Heard from CDF Director, Sean Johnson, who expressed his desire to pursue a consultant to help draft a plan for the city especially the North Jackson St. corridor and its development. The board is to get him ideas of things that they would like addressed, and they will hold a work session to narrow them down to three main points that they want to focus on. From there, he will go about getting pricing and seeing what services are offered.
– He also informed the board that he was withdrawing the previously proposed trucking ordinance and returning to the drawing board.
– Heard from Jonathan Blankenship about code enforcement.
– Heard from Police Chief Billy Voyles, who asked that the board consider reinstating the 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew. No action was taken.
– Approved closing out the small municipalities grant on the Shannon Building so that more grants can be applied for.
– Entered into executive session.
– Approved claims.
– Adjourned.