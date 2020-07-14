HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen met for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 7 at City Hall.
Among the business conducted was some discussion about zoning.
Rayburn Parks came before the board asking for the property at 456 North Jackson Street to be rezoned from Residential to C3 so that he could move forward with building a Checker's restaurant.
After some discussion, it was discovered that, according to a map, the property was actually already C3. There was some confusion, but the map showed proof that it was C3, so there was no need for rezoning.
The project was going to proceed with surveying, as well as bringing the final plans to the Code Enforcement Officer for approval for a building permit.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes for June 2 and June 18.
– Heard from Dr. Shell Moore, who was requesting permission from the board to hold a Juneteenth celebration in Joe Brigance Park on June 19, 2021. The board approved the request.
– Discussed a water tap next to the jail, where the new resident was wanting to tap into the water supply, however, it was discovered that there may already be an existing tap there from the previous residence that could be used, so if that were the case, the new resident would not have to pay a tapping fee.
– Approved a tax exemption for $257,922.26 for Crestfoam.
– Approved a tax exemption for $20,049 for Franklin Development.
– Approved a tax exemption for $159,955 for Franklin Corporation.
– Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson excused herself from the two votes for Franklin due to a conflict of interests.
– Approved a tax exemption for $138,394.75 for International Paper.
– Ward 2 Alderlady Sheena Kirby Jones excused herself from voting due to a conflict of interests.
– Approved a tax exemption for $129,596 for Ware Milling.
– Took no action on a public works hiring at this time.
– Made a motion to open the Civic Center, Community House, Legion Lake and Parks, excluding the baseball fields and tennis courts. The motion, made by Ward 4 Alderman Frank Thomas, had a second from Atkinson, until the part about the ball fields remaining closed was added in, then she rescinded her second. The motion eventually died due to lack of a second.
– Heard from CDF Director Sean Johnson about the fireworks show in the park. He also said that there is a potential for $150,000 for Legion Lake from appropriations.
– Discussed the proposed truck ordinance.
– Heard from a concerned citizen who asked the board to mandate masks be worn in public.
– Heard from Code Enforcement Officer.
– Paid Claims.
– Entered into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
– Adjourned.