SOUTHAVEN --The Houston All-Stars under 14-baseball team captured third place at the Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven. The World Series was held July 6-10 with 12 teams participating from Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Nettleton Storm won the World Series Championship.
The Houston All-Stars defeated the odds by winning three games against tough opponents. They defeated the Germantown Blue Devils twice, and the Tunica Devils. They lost to eventual runners-up Druid Hills Red Devils twice.
The All-Stars also came in second place in the Dizzy Dean State Tournament held in Grenada June 20-24. There were 10 teams in this state tournament. They won four games and lost twice to eventual state champion Choctaw County All Stars.
This team has been under Head Coach Eric Stovall since T-ball and has stayed together until their now- freshman year in high school.
Coach Stovall said, “These players are very talented and gifted young men that have a lot to offer their school, parents, and community. The parents and coaching staff are very proud of how they represented the state and their hometown of Houston. We would also like to thank for all the support and donations from our community.”
The coaches are Eric Stovall, Ruben Gordillo, and Curtis Gillespie.
The players are EJ Stovall, Jaylon Earrey, Jordan Earrey, Alex Gordillo, Jamarion Hamilton, Tyler Shephard, Gavin Burt, Tre Gillespie, Button Lakes, and JT Gann.