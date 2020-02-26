HOUSTON • On Saturday the Lady Hilltoppers of Houston and the Lady Rams of Vardaman opened their softball season with a tournament hosted by Houston.
A fantastic day for softball after all the rain that has been pelting north Mississippi for what seems like a full month, Saturday was sunny and just a bit chilly. The girls and fans seemed to have that springtime energy during the games. Playing snappy and quick, a release after a long winter.
Vardaman pitched an interesting game full of changeups and fastballs from pitcher Maddie Terrel. One of those pitches went up as a pop fly after a Houston bunt. Terrel ended up catching that ball and in the process knocked down one of her teammates. Everyone was fine after the play was over but it was a fairly exciting bunt.
Houston ended up being the first team to get a run home, but it took them until the third inning. Houston also has a good pitcher in Emma Garner. The way she winds up and throws the ball is very entertaining. The girls in the dugout even had a chant for their pitcher.
Houston ended up winning this game 8-4. Houston and Vardaman are both good teams that will have good seasons this year. Houston will take on the Hamilton Lions at their next game on Thursday, Feb. 27. Vardaman will take on the Bruce Trojans also on the 27th.