The Houston Hilltoppers took on the Eupora Eagles on March 7. With runs only scored in the first inning for both teams, it was a match between the two teams’ pitchers. The Hilltoppers ended up winning the game with a score of 2-1.
Even though there were only three runs to come home, there were other hits that were fouled off or caught for an out. However, that number was also surprising low with Houston and Eupora both having only four other balls hit. This was a game played almost exclusively between pitchers and people at-bat, a meeting of the minds.
These teams are almost twins. With Houston’s hitting average at .291 on the season and Eupora at .286 these two teams were bound to have a game like a western standoff, each one wondering who will strike first.
The next game for Houston will be Thursday where they will take on the Biloxi Indians in a non-conference game. This should be another defensive slog of a game as both teams are in the upper 900’s for fielding the ball, however, Houston has a significantly better batting percentage this year at .291.