HOUSTON – Houston aldermen approved a $1 million loan from Three Rivers Planning and Development District for infrastructure improvements during the board’s Tuesday, Dec. 3 meeting.
Meanwhile, at least two Houston alderwomen have questions about what they termed excessive overtime/comp time in the police department, and spending local funds on roads when state grant money might become available for the same purpose, they said this week.
Their comments followed the meeting of Houston’s mayor and Board of Aldermen during which the following items of business were transacted.
At the meeting:
--Frank Thomas made a motion to adopt the Three Rivers Resolution for the loan for streets/sidewalks. Barry Springer seconded. Willie McKinney voted yea. Kellie Atkinson voted nay. Motion carried.
The resolution “authorizes and approves” a loan from Three Rivers Planning and Development District for $1 million, for the purpose of infrastructure, according to a copy of the resolution. The 10-year loan carries a 3 percent interest rate, and is repayable in 120 monthly installments.
The resolution indicates the City of Houston “pledges its full faith and credit” to repay the indebtedness.”
Said Atkinson in explaining why she voted against: “I support the street program, but I hate to borrow additional money to do a street when the state could potentially offer some matching grant money for infrastructure improvement in the future.”
--Barry Springer approved the first 2019-2020 budget amendment. Frank Thomas seconded. Willie McKinney voted yea. Kellie Atkinson voted nay. Motion carried.
Said Atkinson in explaining why she voted against: “I was handed a budget when I walked in the door for the meeting, I had no time to study it, and I wanted more time to look it over.”
--Frank Thomas made a motion to pay the claims. Barry Springer seconded. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted nay. Mayor Parker broke the tie voting yea. Motion carried.
Said Atkinson in explaining why she voted against: “I have two different issues. Some people are getting extraneous overtime and the board’s not addressing that. Also, some employees are getting comp time, and there are no records to justify those payments. I believe the overtime and comp issues need to be rectified. They’ve gotten out of hand, and we need to address those issues and not ignore them.”
Said McKinney: “I voted against because I don’t agree with the police department overtime situation.“
--Frank Thomas made a motion to approve the Nov. 5 minutes. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted yea. Willie McKinney voted nay. Shenia K. Jones was absent for the entire meeting. Motion carried.
Said McKinney in explaining why she voted against: “There’s too much overtime in the Police Department. One person seems to get more overtime than anyone else. The situation needs to be corrected.”
--Kellie Atkinson made a motion to approve the Nov. 13 minutes. Frank Thomas seconded. Willie McKinney and Barry Springer voted yea. Motion carried.
--Kellie Atkinson made a motion to approve the Nov. 19 minutes with the wording in parenthesis explaining the breakdown of the street/sidewalk expense being unbolded, as she said that was not part of her original motion. Willie McKinney seconded. Barry Springer and Frank Thomas voted yea. Motion carried.
--Frank Thomas made a motion to bid out the following for 2020: Basic bids, commodities, property insurance, health insurance, janitorial services, airport land, hay baling, annual audit, uniforms. Willie McKinney seconded. Barry Springer and Kellie Atkinson voted yea. Motion carried.
--Barry Springer made a motion to adjourn. Frank Thomas seconded. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted yea. Motion carried.