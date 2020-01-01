HOUSTON – The Houston High School cheer squad recently won 2nd place in state competition. This marks the first time in several years that Houston has both scored high at State and received a bid for Nationals.
According to Lakin Upshaw, the coach for the Houston cheerleaders, the girls put in a tremendous amount of effort and it showed.
“There were 10 people in our division,” she said. “We competed in the game day and we had zero deductions.”
She also talked about their practice schedule and how committed they were to being the best that they could be.
“We practice three to four days a week on top of cheering for football and now basketball,” she said.
They also faced some setbacks.
“We’ve had a few injuries, but been able to overcome all of those,” she said.
The girls are also excited about their high placement at state as well as the upcoming trip to Florida.
“It was really a great experience because we went to competition my freshman year and we did not place, so as a senior, to see how far we have come in these last four years it has really been an awesome experience to see how much better we have gotten and how we were able to go out there and get 2nd place,” said Emily Pettit, a senior cheerleader at Houston.
She even mentioned that they put in extra work to prepare for competition including weekend practices and a lot of extra hours.
The cheer leaders do not just work well together on the field, however.
“It is a family,” said Pettit. “We respect each other a lot. When one person messes up, you do not really blame them, it is a team effort, so if it is one person’s fault then it is everybody’s fault.”
According to Upshaw, the squad is relatively young as well, and many of them are unfamiliar with the competition scene.
“We are a fairly new squad,” she said. “Before, when we went to regionals, we only had a few that had competed before, so it was a big deal for all of them to go because they had never seen anything like that.”
Houston received a bid to compete in Nationals at Disney World in February. This is yet another reward for the dedication that these young ladies have put into perfecting their routines.
“We have done a lot of learning, and we have come so far this year,” said Upshaw.
In the meantime, the Houston cheerleaders can be seen performing during Houston basketball games.