HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen voted in favor of continuing as planned with the Christmas parade.
The parade is scheduled to take place on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
The route this year will be the same as it always is.
The coordinators of the event as well as the Board of Aldermen are urging all in attendance to follow the guidelines and practice good judgment when it comes to safety while viewing the parade.
“People have got to be smart,” said John Gravat, Parks and Recreation Director and one of the coordinators of the parade. “If you have been sick, or you are supposed to be in quarantine, please stay at home. It is just something for the families to get out and get their kids out, this is part of the joy of Christmas for the kids mainly.”
He also explained why they wanted to go ahead with the parade, despite many surrounding areas canceling their parades.
“I feel like we need to do this parade. First of all, it is our 70th parade, and I feel like with as much stuff has been going on this year, that this is something that we can do to get back to our normal selves. So I feel like we need to do it just for that.”
Any person of group interested in participating in the parade can pick up an application at City Hall and turn it back in there. There is a $10 fee to register.
The city has received interest from floats that were participating in surrounding areas that have canceled their parades, inquiring about participating in Houston's, so they are hopeful that these, paired with local floats will make for good participation this year.