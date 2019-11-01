HOUSTON --City crews have been busy picking up limbs and debris across the city after remnants of Tropical Storm Olga hit Chickasaw and elsewhere in Northeast Mississippi Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Mayor Stacy Parker said this week.
It will be an ongoing process in Houston, and likely elsewhere. In Houston, the volume of debris to be picked up coupled with wet weather means the pick-up work is progressing slower than most would like. The work will continue for the next few weeks, the mayor said Thursday, Oct. 31.
‘We’re asking everyone to be patient as we try to make our community livable and help get it back to normal,” he said.
The storm brought widespread power outages and felled countless trees and limbs across several counties in Northeast Mississippi. There were no reports of deaths or injuries, Chickasaw emergency service officials said.
Since the storm hit, the eight men that make up the city workers have stayed busy across the seven square miles of Houston, cutting up trees that fell across several city roads, as well as picking up limbs and storm-related debris from city property.
They had plenty of company working to repair the effects of the weather. Firefighters, EPA crews, law enforcement and even John Q. Citizen were also out in oft-times bad weather, doing what they could to help their world return to normalcy.
City workers also hauled off countless loads of limbs and debris that many of Houston’s 3.700 residents had picked up off their property and dragged to the side of the road, the mayor said.
“From the first reports of trees across roads to today (Thursday, Oct. 31), crews have been really busy. I know that for sure: I rode with them a little bit after the storm first hit, making sure roads were open, and helping get traffic flowing smoothly," the mayor said.