HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Courthouse in Houston will be closed on Monday, Jan. 11 and Tuesday, Jan.12 due to an emergency heating issue.

The closure was announced on Monday afternoon.

Anyone needing any assistance is urged to contact one of the following accordingly:

Tax Collector/Assessor Sue Ard – (662) 447-2242

Circuit Clerk Cassandra Pulliam – (662) 447-2838

Chancery Clerk Tiffany Lovvorn – (662) 456-2513

Justice Court – (662) 447-3402

The courthouse in Okolona will remain open.

The Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse has been moved to the central shop in Van Vleet.

