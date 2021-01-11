HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Courthouse in Houston will be closed on Monday, Jan. 11 and Tuesday, Jan.12 due to an emergency heating issue.
The closure was announced on Monday afternoon.
Anyone needing any assistance is urged to contact one of the following accordingly:
Tax Collector/Assessor Sue Ard – (662) 447-2242
Circuit Clerk Cassandra Pulliam – (662) 447-2838
Chancery Clerk Tiffany Lovvorn – (662) 456-2513
Justice Court – (662) 447-3402
The courthouse in Okolona will remain open.
The Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse has been moved to the central shop in Van Vleet.