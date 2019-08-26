HOUSTON – In their season opener, the Houston Toppers handily beat the Ponotoc Warriors 26-0. The Toppers gained an early lead against their rivals and dug their heels in on defense.
“They’ve had our number these last 3 years and I’m happy we got a win,” said head coach for the Toppers Ty Hardin.
It was a packed house despite a lightning delay early in the night. Houston fans and students did not let a little rain stop them from coming out. The place was so packed that fans were spilling into the grass just to watch their team play. Family members came early to get the good seats so they could see their students.
“I just love watching my number 15 play! We love our Bobby,” said Lakeshia Townsend mother to running back Bobby Townsend.
The Toppers defense and special teams were firing on all cylinders last night. Defensive lineman number 77 Calvin McMillian broke up a pass and ran it back for six points. Houston also scored on a short punt return.
“I am very proud of the defense and special teams. They bought in and executed well,” said Hardin
The Toppers offense ran the ball very well despite the wet field. QB Martravius Parker ran for a total of 67 yards. Using his feet Parker saved a missed snap and got a few yards passed the line of scrimmage. Bobby Townsend went for 84 yards on 10 hard-fought carries.
“I’m so glad to get this win. We did have some growing pains on offense but this is just the first game. I’m excited about this season.”
Houston will travel next week to Calhoun City.