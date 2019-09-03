The Houston Hilltoppers put up a fantastic game against Calhoun City on Friday. Martravious Parker was once again the star with 112 rushing and 92 passing yards.
On the defensive side of the ball Houston was just dominant. However, the Calhoun City Wildcats did do something that Pontotoc was unable to do, and that was score. Early on, the Wildcats did intercept the ball from a pass by Parker but they were not able to capitalize on the turnover.
With just two wins under their belt, the Hilltoppers are looking like a playoff team already. Coach Hardin wanted to take this team to the playoffs and it does seem possible, maybe even likely at this point. With an explosive offense and a very physical defense the Hilltoppers are looking great.
Speaking of explosive offense, running back Bobby Townsend, is also having a great season. This past game he ran for 72 yards, combining that with his 84 rushing yards against Pontotoc this young man is one to watch.
Calhoun City will have another hard fought game when they welcome Choctaw County who is also 1-1 on the year.
The Toppers will travel to New Hope next week. This should be a good test for the Hilltoppers as they will be playing a 5A team.