The building was demolished on Saturday morning, pictured is the moment the walls began coming down. 

HOUSTON – The derelict building on the corner of the square in Houston came down on Saturday, spelling the end of the nearly year-long process.

The problems, at least recently, first began when the building experienced its first collapse in June 2021.

The next collapse happened in December 2021, and this time, it collapsed on top of a vehicle parked beside the building, crushing it and spilling debris across the entirety of East Washington Street.

This prompted a closure of the street.

A public hearing with the property owner, Franklin Lowe, was held, and he said he was not going to fix it, so that put the responsibility into the hands of the city.

Aldermen got quotes and awarded the project to the lowest quote, K-N-K.

The cost of the demolition will be assessed to Lowe's taxes.

