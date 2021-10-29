HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers (8-2) took to their home field for their final regular season game in Thursday night's 51-15 victory over the New Albany Bulldogs.
The Hilltoppers started strong with an opening kick off run into Bulldog territory by Jalen Washington.
The Toppers then used the speed and agility of Quarterback Red Parker to punch through the line and break the plane for the first score of the game in the opening minutes. The extra point attempt was no good, and the score stood at 6-0.
The Toppers defense had great success against the Bulldogs, only allowing 15 points.
The first two points for the Bulldogs came in the form of a safety when the snap sailed over Parker's head on the punt and he was forced out of bounds in the end zone.
These two would remain the only points for the Bulldogs until late in the first half.
The Toppers however, managed to put up 12 more unanswered points.
The first came after they were pinned at the two yard line after a punt, but utilized the speed of Washington to break out of the red zone, followed by a QB Keep by Parker to the 37 yard line and a run to the 15 by Washington and finally a run by Washington to put six more on the board.
The second came on a fake punt attempt by the Bulldogs in which the Toppers stifled them at the line of scrimmage and forced a turnover on downs. Then Parker ran to the 14 on an option play, dodging numerous Bulldog defenders.
After a run by Parker that was called back due to a holding penalty, Washington hit the outside line and ran in for another six.
The Bulldogs began building momentum midway through the second quarter, converting their first fourth down and also gaining a pass interference call on the Toppers' defense.
They utilized the arm of Quarterback Joe Mathis to connect for several big passes on the drive.
One such pass was broken up on the goal line by Houston's Will Vance on a hard hit.
However, Mathis connected with Cameron Knox on a fourth down conversion to put six on the board, but the two point conversion was unsuccessful, leaving the deficit at 10 points.
The Bulldogs utilized their momentum, recovering the onside kick, and two passes to Knox on third down, a huge run by Kody Atkinson and finally a run straight up the middle by Atkinson to put more points up.
The kick was good, and the deficit was cut to three points.
An interception by Cortland Earl placed the Bulldogs in great position to score again, however, they were unable to convert.
The momentum shifted again in favor of the Toppers on a 96-yard run by Washington on the outside.
Washington was the star for the Toppers with 20 carries for 373 yards.
Parker was next, with 12 carries for 262 yards.
The two of them accounted for all of the Toppers' touchdowns, with Washington having 4 and Parker with 3.
They also utilized the leg of Joby King as the kicker, placing the ball deep consistently.
The weather played a factor, with cold, wet conditions seeming to cause mistakes for both teams throughout the night.
The Toppers finish the regular season 8-2, with a 3-2 record in divisional play, securing 3rd place.