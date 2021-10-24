Houston falls just short against Ripley By Jeff Roper Chickasaw Journal Oct 24, 2021 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON -- Ripley and Houston traded blows at first before the Tigers pulled away in a 52-44 win over the Hilltoppers on Friday night.Immanual Griffin rushed for five touchdowns in Ripley's win.Houston quarterback Red Parker connected with EJ Stovall for 45- and 65-yard touchdown passes and Parker added rushing touchdowns of 1 and 20 yards.Jalen Washington added a 40-yard touchdown run and a 2-yard score.Houston finishes the regular season next week at home against New Albany. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Houston Touchdown Parker Ripley American Football Jalen Washington New Albany Run Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 59° Clear Houston, MS (38851) Today Sun and clouds mixed. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: October 24, 2021 @ 5:39 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Rams fall short at home 59 min ago Chickasaw Journal Houston falls just short against Ripley 59 min ago Chickasaw Journal 21st Annual Frankie's Fun Day held on Friday Oct 23, 2021 Chickasaw Journal PACE Awards rewarded students for hard work Oct 22, 2021 Chickasaw Journal New Hope Church: “Brand new church” turned 155 Sunday Oct 20, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Ward 1 Special Election to be held Oct. 25 Oct 20, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists