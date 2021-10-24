HOUSTON -- Ripley and Houston traded blows at first before the Tigers pulled away in a 52-44 win over the Hilltoppers on Friday night.

Immanual Griffin rushed for five touchdowns in Ripley's win.

Houston quarterback Red Parker connected with EJ Stovall for 45- and 65-yard touchdown passes and Parker added rushing touchdowns of 1 and 20 yards.

Jalen Washington added a 40-yard touchdown run and a 2-yard score.

Houston finishes the regular season next week at home against New Albany.

