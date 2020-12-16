HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department honored the members who went above and beyond to help those in the community, at their annual awards presentation during their Christmas dinner on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Chief Jonathan Blankenship presented the awards to those firefighters who earned awards in the categories, which include Years of Service, Most Improved Firefighter, Star of Life Award, Cold Sheets Award, Top Nozzle Award, Roy E. Gray Firefighter of the Year Award.
The Years of Service Award is awarded to firefighters acording to how many years they have been with the department, and is awarded in five-year increments. The recipients this year were Abel Byars, with five years and Bobby Sanderson, with 35 years.
The Most Improved Firefighter Award goes to the firefighter who has shown improvement and the determination to better themselves as a firefighter throughout the year. It is voted on by the officers in the department. According to Blankenship, there were several names tossed around this year, and ultimately the recipient was chosen to be Arch White.
The Cold Sheet Award is for the top response rates to non-medical calls between the hours of 10 p.m.-6 a.m. There are three awards given for this category. Bobby Sanderson and Arch White, tied for first place with 30% response rate, second place went to Linda Griffin, with 27% and lastly, third place went to Alex Livingston, with 23%.
The Top Nozzle Award is for the top response rates to all non-medical calls with no time parameters. There are five awards given in this category. First place went to Bobby Sanderson, with 55%, second place was Linda Griffin with 43%, third place went to Arch White, with 28%, fourth place went to Christopher Hollingsworth, with 22% and fifth place went to Colton Birmingham, with 20%.
In a first for the department, a VFW award was given to one of the local firefighters through the local chapter. Bobby Sanderson was named as the recipient of the award, and was presented with his award by VFW Commander of the local chapter, Frank Pemper.
The Star of Life Award is given to the firefighter with the highest response rate to medical calls throughout the year. The recipient was Arch White.
The final award of the night was the Roy E. Gray Firefighter of the Year Award. The award is named after Roy Gray, who wanted to become a firefighter and had “the heart of a firefighter” but just after beginning the process, he became ill and died. The department then chose to name the award after him due to his heart and dedication and enthusiasm for firefighting.
The award is voted on by the entire membership via secret ballot.
This year there was a tie, which according to Blankenship, was the first time there had ever been a tie.
The recipients were Billy Watkins and Jeffery Jones.
The festivities closed out with a few words from Will Livingston, who is a member of the Houston Fire Department, but lives two hours away in Walnut. He was asked to come back and speak at the dinner.