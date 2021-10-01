INDIANAPOLIS – The Houston FFA Chapter of Houston, Mississippi has been awarded a $5,000 Grants for Growing program from the National FFA Organization. Grants for Growing (G4G) is a competitive grant program for middle and high school FFA chapters that are developing and improving project-based or experiential learning opportunities for students. FFA chapters may apply for up to $5,000 through the G4G program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company (TSC).
The Houston FFA Chapter plans to use the money to relandscape the front of the Houston Career and Technology Center. Students will gain knowledge on career skills in the plant and landscaping industries through the grant program. They would like to utilize individuals in the community and surrounding areas for design ideas with native plants and equipment usage to develop a more aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly landscape design. This project will be completed by the Spring of 2022.
Funding for the Grants for Growing program is provided by consumers who purchase an FFA paper emblem at TSC stores during checkout. Emblems can be purchased at any denomination. National FFA offered more than half a million dollars to 152 chapters for the 2020 Grants for Growing Program.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth, and career success training through agricultural education to 735,038 student members who belong to one of 8,817 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.