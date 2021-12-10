HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department honored those who went above and beyond the call of duty on Thursday night during their annual awards ceremony.
The awards bestowed included The Years of Service Award, Most Improved, Star of Life, Cold Sheets, Top Nozzle and the Roy E. Gray Firefighter of the Year.
Chief Jonathan Blankenship presented the awards.
The Years of Service Award is, as it is named, based on the number of years a person has served with the Houston Fire Department.
This year's recipients were:
Alex Livingston – 5 years
Jason Womack – 15 years
Bruce Burkeen – 15 years
Kay Davis – 15 years
Will Livingston, Firefighter/Chaplain – 5 years
The next award, Most Improved, was voted on by the officers and board of directors, and it seeks to honor a firefighter who has shown considerable improvement in the field during the year.
This year's recipient was Gabriel Womack.
The Star of Life Award is presented to the firefighter who responds to the most medical calls during the year.
This year's recipient was Arch White, who responded to 22 percent of the medical calls the department received.
The Cold Sheets Award lands the top three firefighters' names on the plaques at the station, and it is for those who responded to the most non-medical calls between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
This year, there were four recipients, as there was a tie for third place. The recipients included:
Arch White – 37 percent
Linda Griffin – 27 percent
Kay Davis – 20 percent
Bobby Sanderson – 20 percent
In similar fashion, the Top Nozzle Award is presented to the top five firefighters who responded to the most non-medical calls overall.
They included:
Bobby Sanderson – 46 percent
Linda Griffin – 41 percent
Arch White – 38 percent
Gabriel Womack – 19 percent
Robert L. Goza – 14 percent
The final award presented was the Roy E. Gray Firefighter of the Year Award. According to some of the older members of the department, the story of Gray is that he was a man with a heart for the fire department, but he sadly passed away before he could join, therefore, they named their firefighter of the year award in his honor.
The winner of the award is chosen via secret ballot by the members of the department, and this year's winner was Kyle Horton.
There was also a PowerPoint Presentation of photos from different calls throughout the year, and members reminisced the good times and the not so good times.
The entire membership in attendance was also presented with a Houston Fire Department sweat shirt.
The break down of calls for the fire department this year included:
27 building fires
12 passenger vehicle fires
20 grass,brush, woods fires
58 motor vehicle accidents
18 hazardous condition - (no fire)
30 false alarms
471 medical
54 "other"
690 Total Calls