HOUSTON • Some lucky kids got to learn the ins and outs of fire fighting first hand last week during the 13th annual Junior Fire Academy at the Houston Fire Department.
The program had 32 kids register and they had approximately 26-28 kids show up each night.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” said Chief Jonathan Blankenship. “They’re well behaved and very interested and seemed to be having a good time.”
With this being the first year back after calling it off last year due to COVID, the participation was as strong as ever.
“You can’t tell a difference. We hit the ground running and with the kids it’s been great. We have been sanitizing and we are doing some behind the scenes stuff to make sure it’s ready to go before the night starts, but as far as everything else, we hit the ground running.”
The program saw the kids learning about fire safety first and foremost, however, there were other added bonuses that made the experience all the more worthwhile.
They learned about smoke alarms and home escape plans, toured the fire station, saw the equipment, learned about electrical safety from Natchez Trace Electric, saw a live fire demonstration, went through a maze with and without smoke to learn about staying low to avoid smoke.
They also met a Dalmatian named Mrs. Pickles and got to see rescue helicopters up close and got to use the hoses.
The cadets seemed to have fun the whole time.
Blankenship also wanted to thank the community for their help in making the event possible.
“I can’t let this go without saying thank you to our community and all of the people who donated. We don’t have the budget for this, it is a very costly thing. We bought one smoke alarm for each cadet, among other things, each one of them gets a t-shirt. It’s costly, and we don’t have a budget for that. Our fire academy for kids is funded by our community. Our community has donated so graciously each year. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible. I just want to be sure and say thank you to all the people who have supported and donated and all those who have came in, our fire fighters and responders who have actually came in and put it on. It takes everybody and I just can’t say thank you enough.”