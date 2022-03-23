HOUSTON – As much as firefighters deal with on a daily basis, it is sometimes a good idea to get back to the basics and make sure they are prepared for the simple things because in this line of work, the smallest mistake can lead to disaster.
That is precisely what the class hosted at Houston Fire Department last week sought to do.
“[We hosted] The Firefighter Essential Skills Level 1,” said Houston Chief Jonathan Blankenship. “It is a Mississippi Fire Academy 12 hour course, and what that is, is the Fire Academy offers two, they call them regional courses, which are 12 hour classes, two per county each year, and this was our first one for the year. This class just goes back to the basics for firefighter skills. It's a good starter course and a good basics course. It has some classroom instruction and on the final night, they actually learned how to tie some knots that will be useful in the fire service, and then they worked on donning and doffing, or putting on and taking off their turnout gear, basically, it was your basic skills for a firefighter.”
The turnout to these kinds of events is what makes or breaks them, because if not enough people show up, then the class won't make.
However, Chickasaw County had no issues making the class and the turnout was spectacular, according to Blankenship.
“It was great! You never know, it's hit and miss with people sometimes. There is a minimum requirement, and sometimes, in some counties, the classes don't make, but we had no problems making this class. We had a great turnout county-wide, we had several firefighters from all over the county participate. It was well within the accepted range and it was a great turnout.”
The next class is typically hosted in the fall, and they hope to make it as well.
Last year, they did not have either class, and 2020 saw them miss one due to Covid.
They are excited to have the courses offered again though.
“Traditionally Chickasaw County's two classes have been in the March/April area for the first class, and then our second class is usually around the Sep./Oct. time frame. We had neither class last year and missed one the year before due to Covid. Last year was due to scheduling conflicts with the academy, but we were excited to get this going again and had a great turnout from several of the fire departments, and it turned out to be a really good class.”