HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department was treated to an early Christmas gift in the form of a $1,500 donation from Walmart.
The donation comes as part of Walmart’s community outreach program that they do each year. Each store is allotted a certain amount of money to distribute throughout their respective communities.
According to Artley Lynn, the store manager of Houston Walmart #411, they like to use their money to contribute to services and organizations that directly benefit the community of Houston.
“Walmart Foundation is from our corporate office, and they give a lot of money for each store to do community activities and we try to give it to fire departments, schools, police departments anything that can be a help to the community,” said Lynn.
This is not a new occurrence. According to Lynn, they have been doing this for a few years.
“I have been here going on five years, and we have been able to help the library a couple of years, we’ve been able to help out all of the schools, the booster club, so it is a really good thing and it is a way that we can put money back into the community, and it is something that we are proud of.”
The fire department was excited to receive the check as well. According to Houston Fire Chief Johnathan Blankenship, the money will be put to good use.
“It is great,” he said. “We appreciate what Walmart is doing for our community and they reached out to us and said that they had some money. We applied and we were able to receive it and it will be put to great use.”
He went on to elaborate what that money will be used for.
“This year I think it is going to actually help us to pay a portion of our cost to a grant that we are using to buy new turnout gear with, so it is going to go to a great cause for sure.”