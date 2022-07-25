HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is hosting their annual Fire Academy for Kids this week.
They had a total of 28 kids sign up this year, which Chief Jonathan Blankenship says is close to what they were shooting for.
“It's about average,” he said. “We've had around 30 each year. Several years ago, we had a few more than that, but 30 is a good number for us and that was our target number, so we got pretty close.”
The event kicked off on Monday, and it is three evenings of fun and fire safety for kids. Tuesday and Thursday are the other two days.
There will be a lot of educational material for the kids.
“We have an agenda for each evening of course, but Monday will be a lot of fire safety, it will be in the classroom, and we will share some videos with them on escaping a home that's on fire, smoke alarms, we'll actually have Natchez Trace Electric Power Association come in, they're going to do a feature on electrical safety. We are planning on seat belt safety from Mississippi Highway Patrol.”
However, that is not to say that there won't be some hands-on activities as well.
“Of course we are going to let them spray water with the hoses. We'll put them in our training trailer where we actually crawl around in the dark and we're going to hopefully simulate what it would be like for them in case they were to have to escape a home that's on fire. We'll put some of the fake smoke in there, non-toxic fake smoke.”
There is also the grand finale which they try to do every year.
“We have scheduled two medical helicopters to fly in. They'll get to see those, so that's a real treat.”
The program wouldn't be possible without donations from the community though.
“There have been some donation from businesses around town, so we'll give them treats and snacks and food each evening. We are also giving them a goodie bag, and in that, we are giving each cadet a smoke alarm to take home and install.”
Ultimately, they just want to educate the kids on fire safety and hopefully they go out and educate others.
“We are just looking forward to three evenings of learning and fun for them. I think, in the past, it's been a great learning experience, we've had adults come back and tell us later how their children were teaching them things at home, and that's the goal. A lot of the time, it's simple stuff they never think about, but if their child comes home and starts teaching them, they'll listen, hopefully. That's the goal is spreading fire safety and hopefully making people's live better and safer.”
