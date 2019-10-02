FULTON – Sadly the Houston Hilltoppers’ undefeated streak has come to a close. Houston lost Friday against Itawamba Agricultural High School by a score of 38-14.
This was a classic example of two really good teams meeting each other and one of them having to come away from it with a loss. Itawamba AHS has a fantastic defense that the Toppers just couldn’t get over and score.
They were unable to use their explosive players on offense like they have in recent games. Martravius Parker was only able to get 32 yards in the air and 25 on the ground. While this would normally be great game for any quarterback, this is an under performing showing for Parker.
A player who did show out was Bobby Townsend. Almost breaking a hundred yards rushing is no easy feat, especially against such a good defense. Townsend has always been a star running back but this game by itself is a great showing.
Coach Ty Hardin and his team will regroup and play again next week at Noxubee County who currently sits at 3-3.