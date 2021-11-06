HOUSTON – The $1.5 million airport project in Houston has hit a roadblock in construction.

Jess Wiegel with Cook Coggins Engineering came before the board to fill them in on the problems.

According to Wiegel, as the equipment was out working, they noticed that parts of the runway are cracking and water is seeping up from below.

He said that it is most likely from the groundwater and that it is due to the unnaturally wet season this year.

He said that the clay soil was holding the water and the fix could end up being pricey.

According to Wiegel, the fix could cost up to $280,000, money that the city doesn't have.

The board instructed him to explore alternative fixes such as shortening the runway or something that would not cost the full amount.

The initial project was a resurfacing project funded by an FAA grant.

Aldermen also:

– Approved the minutes for Oct. 5.

– Heard from Kirby Dendy about the Levitt Amp Concert Series.

– Held property hearings for four different properties.

– Approved moving ahead with paving the south side of Legion Lake which includes the parking lot and half of the walking track.

– Heard an update on the Shannon Building.

– Approved moving forward with an industrial sale of property.

– Discussed uninsured motorist coverage for the city vehicles.

– Approved creating a K-9 fund using donations for the Police Department.

– Approved a new copier for the Police Department.

– Approved allowing Parkway Baptist Church to place their new sign where their old one is.

– Approved advertising for janitorial services.

– Approved advertising for audit.

– Approved advertising for health, dental, vision and life insurance.

– Approved advertising for property insurance.

– Approved advertising for garbage service.

– Approved advertising for airport land bids.

– Approved advertising for hay bids.

– Approved hiring Jacob Martin for the Public Works Department.

– Heard department reports.

– Entered into executive session.

– Adjourned.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus