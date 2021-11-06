Houston get update on Airport project problems By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Nov 6, 2021 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – The $1.5 million airport project in Houston has hit a roadblock in construction.Jess Wiegel with Cook Coggins Engineering came before the board to fill them in on the problems.According to Wiegel, as the equipment was out working, they noticed that parts of the runway are cracking and water is seeping up from below.He said that it is most likely from the groundwater and that it is due to the unnaturally wet season this year.He said that the clay soil was holding the water and the fix could end up being pricey.According to Wiegel, the fix could cost up to $280,000, money that the city doesn't have.The board instructed him to explore alternative fixes such as shortening the runway or something that would not cost the full amount.The initial project was a resurfacing project funded by an FAA grant.Aldermen also:– Approved the minutes for Oct. 5.– Heard from Kirby Dendy about the Levitt Amp Concert Series.– Held property hearings for four different properties.– Approved moving ahead with paving the south side of Legion Lake which includes the parking lot and half of the walking track.– Heard an update on the Shannon Building.– Approved moving forward with an industrial sale of property.– Discussed uninsured motorist coverage for the city vehicles.– Approved creating a K-9 fund using donations for the Police Department.– Approved a new copier for the Police Department.– Approved allowing Parkway Baptist Church to place their new sign where their old one is.– Approved advertising for janitorial services.– Approved advertising for audit.– Approved advertising for health, dental, vision and life insurance.– Approved advertising for property insurance.– Approved advertising for garbage service.– Approved advertising for airport land bids.– Approved advertising for hay bids.– Approved hiring Jacob Martin for the Public Works Department.– Heard department reports.– Entered into executive session.– Adjourned. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jess Wiegel Advertising Economics Finance Commerce Airport Update Project Houston Runway Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 62° Sunny Houston, MS (38851) Today Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 6, 2021 @ 3:44 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Houston get update on Airport project problems 28 min ago Chickasaw Journal Woodland looking to form youth council 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Rams fall in season closer 23 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal This newspaper serve as Chickasaw’s Town Hall Nov 5, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Coroner race headed to runoff Nov 4, 2021 Chickasaw Journal NT Spark connected first customer Nov 4, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists