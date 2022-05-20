HOUSTON – The Houston High School Class of 2022 walked across the football field, taking the next step into the future, on Thursday night.

All 111 graduates filed onto the field and took their seats next to one another for perhaps the final time.

Class Historian PJ Cooper then took the podium to give her speech entitled, “A Trip Down Memory Lane.”

In it, she detailed the loss and adversity that the class had faced to get to this moment.

“We finished our first semester of sophomore year with much excitement that we only had one more semester left,” she said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic hit and cut our school year short. At that moment, I think everyone was excited because, hey, no more homework, no more school and no more teachers. Now that I look back, I wish that we could get that semester back, because I know that I will miss my classmates and teachers very much, and I wish that we had every moment back so that we could cherish it with one another.”

In addition to the pandemic, the empty seats also loomed large over the ceremony.

Three empty chairs were set up in remembrance of the students who did not make it to graduation.

William Anderson, Autumn Britt and Peyton Simms.

Also, the recent death of Coach Anquntio “Q” Lewis was felt as well.

The speeches all acknowledged the impact that these losses had on the class and sought to memorialize them as well.

Next up to the podium was Class Salutatorian Sarah Brassfield, who gave her speech, “In the Blink of an Eye.”

“Life goes by in the blink of an eye, literally. It feels like just last week I was walking into the doors of HHs for the first time. My first period of the day was Mr. Rish’s Biology Class. Why anyone thought it was okay for freshmen to endure intense lecture before eight o’clock in the morning still amazes me, but we made it through,” she said jokingly.

She then issued a charge to her fellow graduates.

“To my fellow graduates, stop, take a breath, look around at the classmates surrounding you, smile at one another, laugh, cry if you need to, just be in this moment, take it all in. Don’t let this time with one another pass you by.”

The students then heard from the Baccalaureate speaker, Pastor Stan Johnson.

He shared with the students three things he did not want them to do.

He said for them not to compare themselves to anyone else, for everyone has their own journey to undertake, and no one person gets there the same way. He said for them not to worry, for it does nothing but takes away from the experiences. Lastly, he said for them not to fear, because it is all in God’s hands, and he will see them through.

The last speaker was Valedictorian Alexis Ellison, and her speech was entitled, “Taking the Stage.”

“’Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead,’ – Nora Ephron. Today is the last day of our rehearsal. It’s a celebration. We can finally enter the stage and play our part. Every student on this field has spent years anticipating the day we would get our diplomas and toss our caps into the air.”

Following the speech, HHS Principal William Cook presented the candidates for graduation and Superintendent John Ellison accepted them and presented the diplomas.

The ceremony ended with Telysa Guido giving the benediction and Kirklyn Johnson leading the singing of the Alma Mater, and finally, the graduates tossing their caps, cementing the ceremony.

The following students graduated:

Ramaiya Armstrong

Karis Autry – Special Honors

Jakiya Avant

Addison Ball

William Black

Heather Blakely – Special Honors

Harley Blakeney

Sarah Brassfield – Special Honors, Salutatorian

Brantley Brown

Malik Buchanan

Paul Buford, Jr.

Trinity Buggs – Special Honors

Gibson Caulder -- Honors

Andranisha Chaney

Jermaine Cockrell

Seninah Conway – Special Honors

Maclain Cook

PJ Cooper – Special Honors, Historian

Jas-meaira Cousin --

Saraya Crawford – Special Honors

James Criddle -- Special Honors

Hayden Crump -- Special Honors

Kendreus Davidson

Drake Davis

Logan Dempsey

Destinee Dixon -- Special Honors

Payten Dotson -- Special Honors

Jamarion Duffey

Alexis Ellison -- Special Honors, Valedictorian

Courtney Fant -- Honors

Justin Flatt -- Honors

Jonathan Fowler

Oliver Franklin -- Special Honors

Azayveon Free

Olivia Funderburk -- Special Honors

Alexis Gill -- Honors

Ethan Griggs

Harley Beth Grimes -- Special Honors

Telysa Guido -- Special Honors

Edgar Gutierrez

Alyssa Haire -- Special Honors

Diamond Hall

Landry Harrell

Trequavien Hatchett

Ahmarius Haynes

Katherine Hill -- Special Honors

Shakerria Hill

David Hollingsworth

Abigail Holmes

Dalton Johnson

Kirk Johnson

Kirklyn Johnson -- Honors

Jasmine Key

Amber Kilgore -- Honors

Kennedy King -- Special Honors

Jazlyn Kyle --

Jaxon Laster -- Special Honors

Brianna Laster

Nollie Lee

Tim’Mara Lee

Christian Lincoln

Mya Longino -- Special Honors

Julius Lyons

Hayden Mann -- Special Honors

Baylee McAlpin

Destiny McGregory

Marquashia McGregory

Keonte McIntosh -- Special Honors

Aaliyah Millsap

Matthew Mixon -- Honors

Marilyn Montoya

Makinzi Moore -- Special Honors

Javien Moore

Tavia Moore

Miracle Moreno

Sabrina Moreno

Greer Nabors

Tucker Nabors

Andrew Netterville

Janasia Parker

Martavious Parker

Holly Pettit -- Special Honors

Haylie Pettit -- Special Honors

James Wesley Pettit

Malik Price -- Special Honors

Kaliyah Prophette -- Special Honors

Jayla Prophette

Shakerria Randle

Angel Renfroe

Isaac Rooker

Jonasia Russell

Yasmin Ruth -- Special Honors

Bailey Shaw -- Special Honors

Malana Shettles -- Special Honors

Graciela Soto-Juarez -- Special Honors

Hoyt Smith -- Special Honors

Jenna Smith

Marissa Smith

Joshua Spiker

Jessica Torres -- Special Honors

Emniyah Vance -- Special Honors

William Vance-- Special Honors

Garett Vance

Alexis Vasquez

Daniel Vasquez

Jesus Vasquez

Whitney Walters -- Special Honors

Virginia Walters

Khenyia Williams -- Special Honors

Kalena Williams -- Special Honors

J Malik Wofford

robert.scott@djournal.com

