HOUSTON – The Houston High School Class of 2022 walked across the football field, taking the next step into the future, on Thursday night.
All 111 graduates filed onto the field and took their seats next to one another for perhaps the final time.
Class Historian PJ Cooper then took the podium to give her speech entitled, “A Trip Down Memory Lane.”
In it, she detailed the loss and adversity that the class had faced to get to this moment.
“We finished our first semester of sophomore year with much excitement that we only had one more semester left,” she said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic hit and cut our school year short. At that moment, I think everyone was excited because, hey, no more homework, no more school and no more teachers. Now that I look back, I wish that we could get that semester back, because I know that I will miss my classmates and teachers very much, and I wish that we had every moment back so that we could cherish it with one another.”
In addition to the pandemic, the empty seats also loomed large over the ceremony.
Three empty chairs were set up in remembrance of the students who did not make it to graduation.
William Anderson, Autumn Britt and Peyton Simms.
Also, the recent death of Coach Anquntio “Q” Lewis was felt as well.
The speeches all acknowledged the impact that these losses had on the class and sought to memorialize them as well.
Next up to the podium was Class Salutatorian Sarah Brassfield, who gave her speech, “In the Blink of an Eye.”
“Life goes by in the blink of an eye, literally. It feels like just last week I was walking into the doors of HHs for the first time. My first period of the day was Mr. Rish’s Biology Class. Why anyone thought it was okay for freshmen to endure intense lecture before eight o’clock in the morning still amazes me, but we made it through,” she said jokingly.
She then issued a charge to her fellow graduates.
“To my fellow graduates, stop, take a breath, look around at the classmates surrounding you, smile at one another, laugh, cry if you need to, just be in this moment, take it all in. Don’t let this time with one another pass you by.”
The students then heard from the Baccalaureate speaker, Pastor Stan Johnson.
He shared with the students three things he did not want them to do.
He said for them not to compare themselves to anyone else, for everyone has their own journey to undertake, and no one person gets there the same way. He said for them not to worry, for it does nothing but takes away from the experiences. Lastly, he said for them not to fear, because it is all in God’s hands, and he will see them through.
The last speaker was Valedictorian Alexis Ellison, and her speech was entitled, “Taking the Stage.”
“’Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead,’ – Nora Ephron. Today is the last day of our rehearsal. It’s a celebration. We can finally enter the stage and play our part. Every student on this field has spent years anticipating the day we would get our diplomas and toss our caps into the air.”
Following the speech, HHS Principal William Cook presented the candidates for graduation and Superintendent John Ellison accepted them and presented the diplomas.
The ceremony ended with Telysa Guido giving the benediction and Kirklyn Johnson leading the singing of the Alma Mater, and finally, the graduates tossing their caps, cementing the ceremony.
The following students graduated:
Ramaiya Armstrong
Karis Autry – Special Honors
Jakiya Avant
Addison Ball
William Black
Heather Blakely – Special Honors
Harley Blakeney
Sarah Brassfield – Special Honors, Salutatorian
Brantley Brown
Malik Buchanan
Paul Buford, Jr.
Trinity Buggs – Special Honors
Gibson Caulder -- Honors
Andranisha Chaney
Jermaine Cockrell
Seninah Conway – Special Honors
Maclain Cook
PJ Cooper – Special Honors, Historian
Jas-meaira Cousin --
Saraya Crawford – Special Honors
James Criddle -- Special Honors
Hayden Crump -- Special Honors
Kendreus Davidson
Drake Davis
Logan Dempsey
Destinee Dixon -- Special Honors
Payten Dotson -- Special Honors
Jamarion Duffey
Alexis Ellison -- Special Honors, Valedictorian
Courtney Fant -- Honors
Justin Flatt -- Honors
Jonathan Fowler
Oliver Franklin -- Special Honors
Azayveon Free
Olivia Funderburk -- Special Honors
Alexis Gill -- Honors
Ethan Griggs
Harley Beth Grimes -- Special Honors
Telysa Guido -- Special Honors
Edgar Gutierrez
Alyssa Haire -- Special Honors
Diamond Hall
Landry Harrell
Trequavien Hatchett
Ahmarius Haynes
Katherine Hill -- Special Honors
Shakerria Hill
David Hollingsworth
Abigail Holmes
Dalton Johnson
Kirk Johnson
Kirklyn Johnson -- Honors
Jasmine Key
Amber Kilgore -- Honors
Kennedy King -- Special Honors
Jazlyn Kyle --
Jaxon Laster -- Special Honors
Brianna Laster
Nollie Lee
Tim’Mara Lee
Christian Lincoln
Mya Longino -- Special Honors
Julius Lyons
Hayden Mann -- Special Honors
Baylee McAlpin
Destiny McGregory
Marquashia McGregory
Keonte McIntosh -- Special Honors
Aaliyah Millsap
Matthew Mixon -- Honors
Marilyn Montoya
Makinzi Moore -- Special Honors
Javien Moore
Tavia Moore
Miracle Moreno
Sabrina Moreno
Greer Nabors
Tucker Nabors
Andrew Netterville
Janasia Parker
Martavious Parker
Holly Pettit -- Special Honors
Haylie Pettit -- Special Honors
James Wesley Pettit
Malik Price -- Special Honors
Kaliyah Prophette -- Special Honors
Jayla Prophette
Shakerria Randle
Angel Renfroe
Isaac Rooker
Jonasia Russell
Yasmin Ruth -- Special Honors
Bailey Shaw -- Special Honors
Malana Shettles -- Special Honors
Graciela Soto-Juarez -- Special Honors
Hoyt Smith -- Special Honors
Jenna Smith
Marissa Smith
Joshua Spiker
Jessica Torres -- Special Honors
Emniyah Vance -- Special Honors
William Vance-- Special Honors
Garett Vance
Alexis Vasquez
Daniel Vasquez
Jesus Vasquez
Whitney Walters -- Special Honors
Virginia Walters
Khenyia Williams -- Special Honors
Kalena Williams -- Special Honors
J Malik Wofford