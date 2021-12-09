Houston held annual Christmas Parade By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 The New Century Club brought home second place with their heartfelt float. Houston First United Methodist Church rounded out the winners with their "sweet" float. The Grand Marshalls for the parade were Superintendent John Ellison and the administrators from the school district. The mayor and board of aldermen waved to the crowds. The Topper Pride Band serenaded the crowds with festive tunes. Aubrey Eaton, 2021 Hebron Homecoming Queen, participated. These festive kids enjoy their ride in the float. Santa and his elf even made an appearance. The Houston FFA Club wished all a Merry Christmas. Toddler Mister Sweet Potato King Jett Burt waves to the crowd, while Toddler Miss Sweet Potato Queen Jeannie Elizabeth Pepper waves to the other side. The Sundancer Solar Car team showed off their handiwork. Casey and Co. captured the imagination with their first place, "Elf" inspired, float. Photos By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – The Houston Christmas Parade once again graced the streets of the city last week.This year saw an uptick in participation, with there being several new faces among the familiar ones.This year also saw the entry fee waived, as the Board of Aldermen funded the parade this year, allowing them to do away with the entry fee and keep the prize money.The prize structure consisted of the following:1st place – $2002nd place – $1503rd place – $100The winners were announced on Wednesday.They included:1st: Casey and Co.2nd: New Century Club3rd: First United Methodist Church Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fee Houston Christmas Parade Uptick Economics Finance Christianity Street Structure Prize Money Christmas Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 62° Mostly Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.. Tonight Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 3:25 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Houston held annual Christmas Parade 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal The mouse in the house eats a hole in our way of life 10 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal New Houlka town Christmas tree vandalized, but now shining brightly — again Dec 6, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Prayer meeting set Saturday for missing Houlka teen Dec 6, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houlka held annual Christmas Parade Dec 6, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Lady Chieftains fall to Potts Camp Dec 6, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists