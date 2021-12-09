HOUSTON – The Houston Christmas Parade once again graced the streets of the city last week.

This year saw an uptick in participation, with there being several new faces among the familiar ones.

This year also saw the entry fee waived, as the Board of Aldermen funded the parade this year, allowing them to do away with the entry fee and keep the prize money.

The prize structure consisted of the following:

1st place – $200

2nd place – $150

3rd place – $100

The winners were announced on Wednesday.

They included:

1st: Casey and Co.

2nd: New Century Club

3rd: First United Methodist Church

