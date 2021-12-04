Pictured, from left: Andrew Horn, Vicky Clark, Albertina Bell, Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster, Lisa Callahan, Senator Ben Suber, Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan, Julie Springer, Alderman At Large Barry Springer, Caleb Tedder, Parker Rae Smith, Park and Rec Director John Gravat, Mayor Stacey Parker, John Walden, Peggy Walden, James Clark, Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney and Gus Clark.
HOUSTON – Public officials along with Tourism and Park and Rec Board members and of course, kids, came out to christen the new and improved Joe Brigance Park on Saturday morning.
The rain held off and made for a nice, cool morning to fire up the grills and take in the new landscape.
The project, which has been years in the making, came to fruition in the last few months and the work was completed a few weeks ago.
“This whole project started long before 'us', it's been in the works for years, and we've finally been able to get a hold of something, and that's called money,” said Mayor Stacey Parker. “That started when we pushed the Tourism Tax. Our board bought into that situation and this community to make something better.”
The equipment, which according to Park and Rec Director John Gravat, is the first of it's kind to be built by the company because it's their new model, the tree-top, was paid almost entirely by Tourism Tax money that was earmarked for Park and Rec.
A representative from the Park and Rec Board talked about what the new park means, not just for the kids, but the morale of the community as a whole.
“This is something that not a whole lot of towns have got,” said Caleb Tedder. “I see all the time on Facebook where people would like to have this or that, and I want to say, what we've got right here, did not take a huge group of people, it was not a huge amount of work. Everybody that was involved with this, it didn't kill any of us. I guess what I'm trying to get at is, a little effort goes a long way. If you have an idea, or you want something to come to our town, don't be scared to try. Regardless of what anybody says, we've got a good group of people running this town, they're the reason this is here.”
The children had a blast playing on the new equipment, and the sounds of laughter filled the air, creating a fun atmosphere.
Mayor Parker said that it will also be a community effort keeping the park maintained as well, but it will be worth it for the kids now and future generations.