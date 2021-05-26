1

Caps filled the sky as The Houston High School Class of 2021 finished their graduation ceremony on Thursday.

 By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON • The Houston High School Class of 2021 took the final steps of their high school career to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” on Thursday evening.

Marching single file onto the football field, the 90 degree heat didn’t bother them as they had done what seemed impossible just a year ago...they were graduating.

The Class of 2021 was granted the privilege of having an in-person ceremony, a luxury that the previous year’s class was not fortunate enough to receive.

The world-wide pandemic forced them to hold private ceremonies for each of the students, with no more than six guests.

This year, the stands and spill over were packed with family, friends and other aquaintances coming out to cheer on the Class of 2021 and watch them take the first step of the rest of their lives.

Class Valedictorian Jaden Johns said addressed the confusion and fear that came inherent with the final year of high school during a pandemic.

“My goal is not to write a typical valedictorian speech because this was not a typical school year,” he said. “Instead of worrying about forgetting homework, we were worried about forgetting our masks. Instead of worrying about parking too close in the school parking lot, we were worried about sitting too close to fellow students.”

However, he said that to say that it was not all bad.

“Don’t get me wrong, there was still a lot of forgotten homework and chances to socialize this year. But, my point being, school hasn’t been the same since the extra week of spring break.”

Johns said that in order to have school, sacrifices had to be made by all.

Baccalaureate Speaker, Pastor Jason Morgan, father of graduating senior Justin Morgan, called on the Class of 2021 to not only survive, but to thrive in the world they are about to step forward into.

“This class is like no other class,” said Morgan. “This class has been through a year-and-a-half of adapting to things that we have never seen before in our lives. When I think about thriving, this has Class of 2021 all over it. Thriving, they pushed through the circumstances and uncertainty like none other. As you see, this great class did not let the online classes get them down, they did not let not being in school and around their friends hinder them, and when I think of the word thriving, students, I think of ‘I can make it, I will make it, and I will do what I have to do to succeed, and this is all encased around this wonderful class.”

While going forward will present many challenges for the graduates, they will use the skills learned throughout their time at Houston High School to overcome whatever life may throw at them.

“Throughout high school, we have been taught so much more than the subjects we had to study,” said Class Salutatorian Paige Kilgore. “Each of us has been taught life lessons, whether it be on the field, court or in the classroom, these lessons will play a part of our greater challenges as we start to venture out on our own.”

Principal William Cook called each of the 117 students’ names as they walked the field to receive their diplomas from Superintendent John Ellison.

Once complete, they moved their tassels, sang the Alma Mater and tossed their caps, signifying the end of this journey and the beginning of the next.

The graduates included:

Hayden Kai Abrams

Zalexus Katija Maria Actkinson, with special honors

Frances Marie Allen, with special honors

Farook Akeed Al-Omari, with honors

Meagan Elizabeth Baldwin

Nickolas Caine Barfield, with honors

Cali Amber Barnett, with special honors

Julius Cortez Bell

Madison Renee Berry

Janessa Delisha Charmae Bingham

Peyton Scot Black

Abbigale Katelyn Blansett, with honors

Allison Elena Blansett, with special honors

Zachary Harrington Boren

Jadarius Deashaun Brinker

Makenzie Paige Brooks, with special honors

Brittany Kerria Brownlee

Elijiah Q’Shawn Brownlee

Meagan Ruth Carr

Magers Joel Carr

Michael Ann Chandler, with special honors

Dearious Jermaine Clark

Hunter Blake Coleman

Jaylen Paige Coleman

Rilley Jackson Cook

Mikaisha Alexis Pearlchelle Cooper

Shemar Kishun Crawford

Aniston Marie Criddle

McKayla Paige Crowley, with special honors

Jay Landon Cruse, with honors

Ashanti Lakrista Cunningham

NiQuan Lazavius Cortez Davidson

Allie Grace Dobbs

Dillon Cade Ellison, with special honors

Maddyson Nichole Fant

William Cody Farr

Austin Kiante Fears

Sydney Kataryna Freeman

Emma Lee Garner, with special honors

Ashanti Keziyah Gates

Tylus James D’antea Gates

Jacob Calvin Gillespie

Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez

Juan Dario Gonzalez

Juliana Gonzalez

Shenavia Breanna Graham

Jamaya Nicole Gunn

Hunter James Hancock

Simone Shakaya Harper

Jason Gage Harrington

Tyler James Hatfield, with special honors

Trinity Jania Herrod

Johnathan Robert Hollingsworth

Jamia Shantae Holmes

Jaquon Reshun Holmes

Kieyanna Shontae Holmes

Lavontae Lashaun Holmes

Annabelle Leigh Hood, with special honors

Emma Lee Hoooks

Brianna Faith Hughes

Anna Morgan Jenkins, with special honors

Jeri-Lyn Jenkins

Mary Grace Jernigan

Jaden Ellis Johns, with special honors, Valedictorian

Kamron Keshoyn Key

Paige Loretta Kilgore, with special honors, Salutatorian

Anna Claire Kirby, with special honors

Jonathan RyLynn Kyle, with special honors

Aaliyah Destiny Nicole Lawrence

Jaiden Audreanna Linley, with honors

Brian Michael McAlpin

Maoory Grace McCoy

Madelyn Claire McGee, with honors

Isaac Karon McGregory

Raeshun Deoviun McGregory

Jonathan William McGrew, with honors

Jacob Andrew McHann, with special honors

Lindzee Jo Mixon, with special honors

Daniel Montoya

Latrell Zykeyous Moore

Lauren Addison Moore, with special honors

Justin Isaiah Morgan, with special honors

Kaitlynn Dawn Murphree, with special honors

Auzie Norris Myatt III, with special honors

Jermany Emonyea Pannell

Wyatt Rowland Parker

Cote Britt Peña, with special honors

Ja’Quashia Chy’Untaye Pratt

Derrion Tyreke Pulphus

Rianna Lashae Reynolds

Goia Belle Robinson, with special honors

Donterious Trayvon Rogers

Amber Grace Ruth, with honors

Connor Keith Spratlin

Joseph Daniel Stevens

Grace Kelly Tate, with special honors

Cameron James Townsend

Damien Arvester Townsend

Stephanie Nicole Townsend

Anna Kayla Valladeres

Danny Arturo Varela

Jairus Keonte’ Walker

Joshua Marquez Dashun Walker

Shakitra Deasia Walker

Haylee Mae Walters

Alexander Christian Washington, with honors

Alyssa Kendrail White

Janeia Shantae White

Tayla Shambra White

Steven White, Jr.

Marquez Lashun Woodhouse

Tiffany Camille Wooten

William Thomas Wright, with honors

Hunter Seth Young

Morgan Lynn Young, with special honors

Ronnie Lamar Young

