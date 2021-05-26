HOUSTON • The Houston High School Class of 2021 took the final steps of their high school career to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” on Thursday evening.
Marching single file onto the football field, the 90 degree heat didn’t bother them as they had done what seemed impossible just a year ago...they were graduating.
The Class of 2021 was granted the privilege of having an in-person ceremony, a luxury that the previous year’s class was not fortunate enough to receive.
The world-wide pandemic forced them to hold private ceremonies for each of the students, with no more than six guests.
This year, the stands and spill over were packed with family, friends and other aquaintances coming out to cheer on the Class of 2021 and watch them take the first step of the rest of their lives.
Class Valedictorian Jaden Johns said addressed the confusion and fear that came inherent with the final year of high school during a pandemic.
“My goal is not to write a typical valedictorian speech because this was not a typical school year,” he said. “Instead of worrying about forgetting homework, we were worried about forgetting our masks. Instead of worrying about parking too close in the school parking lot, we were worried about sitting too close to fellow students.”
However, he said that to say that it was not all bad.
“Don’t get me wrong, there was still a lot of forgotten homework and chances to socialize this year. But, my point being, school hasn’t been the same since the extra week of spring break.”
Johns said that in order to have school, sacrifices had to be made by all.
Baccalaureate Speaker, Pastor Jason Morgan, father of graduating senior Justin Morgan, called on the Class of 2021 to not only survive, but to thrive in the world they are about to step forward into.
“This class is like no other class,” said Morgan. “This class has been through a year-and-a-half of adapting to things that we have never seen before in our lives. When I think about thriving, this has Class of 2021 all over it. Thriving, they pushed through the circumstances and uncertainty like none other. As you see, this great class did not let the online classes get them down, they did not let not being in school and around their friends hinder them, and when I think of the word thriving, students, I think of ‘I can make it, I will make it, and I will do what I have to do to succeed, and this is all encased around this wonderful class.”
While going forward will present many challenges for the graduates, they will use the skills learned throughout their time at Houston High School to overcome whatever life may throw at them.
“Throughout high school, we have been taught so much more than the subjects we had to study,” said Class Salutatorian Paige Kilgore. “Each of us has been taught life lessons, whether it be on the field, court or in the classroom, these lessons will play a part of our greater challenges as we start to venture out on our own.”
Principal William Cook called each of the 117 students’ names as they walked the field to receive their diplomas from Superintendent John Ellison.
Once complete, they moved their tassels, sang the Alma Mater and tossed their caps, signifying the end of this journey and the beginning of the next.
The graduates included:
Hayden Kai Abrams
Zalexus Katija Maria Actkinson, with special honors
Frances Marie Allen, with special honors
Farook Akeed Al-Omari, with honors
Meagan Elizabeth Baldwin
Nickolas Caine Barfield, with honors
Cali Amber Barnett, with special honors
Julius Cortez Bell
Madison Renee Berry
Janessa Delisha Charmae Bingham
Peyton Scot Black
Abbigale Katelyn Blansett, with honors
Allison Elena Blansett, with special honors
Zachary Harrington Boren
Jadarius Deashaun Brinker
Makenzie Paige Brooks, with special honors
Brittany Kerria Brownlee
Elijiah Q’Shawn Brownlee
Meagan Ruth Carr
Magers Joel Carr
Michael Ann Chandler, with special honors
Dearious Jermaine Clark
Hunter Blake Coleman
Jaylen Paige Coleman
Rilley Jackson Cook
Mikaisha Alexis Pearlchelle Cooper
Shemar Kishun Crawford
Aniston Marie Criddle
McKayla Paige Crowley, with special honors
Jay Landon Cruse, with honors
Ashanti Lakrista Cunningham
NiQuan Lazavius Cortez Davidson
Allie Grace Dobbs
Dillon Cade Ellison, with special honors
Maddyson Nichole Fant
William Cody Farr
Austin Kiante Fears
Sydney Kataryna Freeman
Emma Lee Garner, with special honors
Ashanti Keziyah Gates
Tylus James D’antea Gates
Jacob Calvin Gillespie
Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez
Juan Dario Gonzalez
Juliana Gonzalez
Shenavia Breanna Graham
Jamaya Nicole Gunn
Hunter James Hancock
Simone Shakaya Harper
Jason Gage Harrington
Tyler James Hatfield, with special honors
Trinity Jania Herrod
Johnathan Robert Hollingsworth
Jamia Shantae Holmes
Jaquon Reshun Holmes
Kieyanna Shontae Holmes
Lavontae Lashaun Holmes
Annabelle Leigh Hood, with special honors
Emma Lee Hoooks
Brianna Faith Hughes
Anna Morgan Jenkins, with special honors
Jeri-Lyn Jenkins
Mary Grace Jernigan
Jaden Ellis Johns, with special honors, Valedictorian
Kamron Keshoyn Key
Paige Loretta Kilgore, with special honors, Salutatorian
Anna Claire Kirby, with special honors
Jonathan RyLynn Kyle, with special honors
Aaliyah Destiny Nicole Lawrence
Jaiden Audreanna Linley, with honors
Brian Michael McAlpin
Maoory Grace McCoy
Madelyn Claire McGee, with honors
Isaac Karon McGregory
Raeshun Deoviun McGregory
Jonathan William McGrew, with honors
Jacob Andrew McHann, with special honors
Lindzee Jo Mixon, with special honors
Daniel Montoya
Latrell Zykeyous Moore
Lauren Addison Moore, with special honors
Justin Isaiah Morgan, with special honors
Kaitlynn Dawn Murphree, with special honors
Auzie Norris Myatt III, with special honors
Jermany Emonyea Pannell
Wyatt Rowland Parker
Cote Britt Peña, with special honors
Ja’Quashia Chy’Untaye Pratt
Derrion Tyreke Pulphus
Rianna Lashae Reynolds
Goia Belle Robinson, with special honors
Donterious Trayvon Rogers
Amber Grace Ruth, with honors
Connor Keith Spratlin
Joseph Daniel Stevens
Grace Kelly Tate, with special honors
Cameron James Townsend
Damien Arvester Townsend
Stephanie Nicole Townsend
Anna Kayla Valladeres
Danny Arturo Varela
Jairus Keonte’ Walker
Joshua Marquez Dashun Walker
Shakitra Deasia Walker
Haylee Mae Walters
Alexander Christian Washington, with honors
Alyssa Kendrail White
Janeia Shantae White
Tayla Shambra White
Steven White, Jr.
Marquez Lashun Woodhouse
Tiffany Camille Wooten
William Thomas Wright, with honors
Hunter Seth Young
Morgan Lynn Young, with special honors
Ronnie Lamar Young