HOUSTON • Houston closed out the swearing in ceremonies for the area on Thursday evening.
With family and friends present, the Mayor, Board of Aldermen and Police Chief all took their Oaths of Office.
The oaths were administered by Judge Gary Turner.
Mayor Stacey Parker was the first to take his oath. He was joined by his wife Melinda, who held the bible for him.
Next up was newly-appointed Police Chief Adam Harmon.
Then the Board of Aldermen, with the exception of Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones, all took their oaths together.
Last up was Jones, who was joined by her family while taking her oath.
For some, this was their first swearing in.
Harmon and Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan were both newcomers to the swearing in process, however, they seemed to fit right in and did not miss a beat.
Once everyone had taken their oaths, the officials then took time to take photos and visit with their family and friends.
Those installed included:
Mayor Stacey Parker
– Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson
– Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones
– Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan
– Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney
– Alderman At Large Barry Springer
– Police Chief Adam Harmon.