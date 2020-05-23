HOUSTON – Like all area schools, Houston High School's Class of 2020 had their senior year cut short due to COVID-19.
Along with the closing of schools due to the virus came some concerns about graduation, as the limits were and still are on large gatherings.
So, this year, the packed football field was replaced by an empty auditorium, as students walked the stage and received their diplomas…by themselves.
Students graduated by appointment in individual ceremonies on Thursday and Friday. Each student was allowed up to six guests per ceremony, and the ceremonies were recorded and are to be compiled into a video.
The annual awards night was also affected, with it being completely virtual this year, and broadcast live over Facebook on the Tuesday night prior to graduation.
Among the noticeable absences in this year's proceedings was the customary throwing of the cap, which is a symbolic rite of passage from this stage of life onto another. However, due to the nature of things, this will not be included.
Class Valedictorian Emily Pettit gave her speech on Thursday night, addressing an empty auditorium except for the limited amount of guests she was allowed.
“We would not be here today if not for the teachers, staff and administration that have cared for us and poured themselves into our lives over the past 13 years,” said Pettit.
While working through the years spent with her classmates, Pettit also addressed the final year being cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Then spring break...the spring break that never ends,” she said. “One week turns into two, then two weeks turns into April 17, the April 17 turns into the remainder of the year.”
Pettit's speech capped off the events of the evening.
The seniors who received diplomas included:
