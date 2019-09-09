Homecoming

Houston, MS- Along with the first hints of fall, the 2019 Houston High School Homecoming is quickly approaching!

Hoping for a fairy tale football season, students and faculty have designated this year’s theme as “Once Upon A Homecoming.”

Scheduled activities during Homecoming and Spirit Week include a parade through downtown at 6:30 Thursday night on the square, a Friday morning pep rally at 10:40 in the high school gym, and after the pre-game requisites, the currently undefeated Houston Toppers football team will face off against a new team to their schedule, Eupora High School. The Eupora Eagles have not yet won a game this season.

“I am excited to see the turnout we have at the game Friday night,” says Gage Harrington, number 13 for the Houston Topper football team. “We always love hearing support from the stands.”

The Houston High School Homecoming court will be presented during half time, where last year’s Queen, Aquana Brownlee, will crown this year’s Queen, which is chosen by the student body.

“I always love watching the Houston Homecoming Ceremony that is filled with my classmates around me.” says Aniston Criddle, a Junior at Houston.

Spirit days include:

Monday: Pajama day

Tuesday: Country Club vs Country

Wednesday: Galaxy day

Thursday: Fairy Tale day

Friday: Maroon and White day

More information about the event, can be found at the Houston High School website at www.houstonmsschools.com. The school also maintains a Facebook page at www.facebookpage.com/houstonschooldistrict.

Homecoming Court:

Freshmen:

Breeanah Bell

Greta Tate

Sophomores:

Trinity Buggs

Precious Cooper

Saraya Crawford

Juniors:

McKayla Crowley

Paige Kilgore

Anna Claire Kirby

Gracie Tate

Seniors:

Abby Kate Boyer

Kamryn Cooper

Jermaya Davenport

Destiny Fields

Janyola Jones

Jasmine Rogers

