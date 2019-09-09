Houston, MS- Along with the first hints of fall, the 2019 Houston High School Homecoming is quickly approaching!
Hoping for a fairy tale football season, students and faculty have designated this year’s theme as “Once Upon A Homecoming.”
Scheduled activities during Homecoming and Spirit Week include a parade through downtown at 6:30 Thursday night on the square, a Friday morning pep rally at 10:40 in the high school gym, and after the pre-game requisites, the currently undefeated Houston Toppers football team will face off against a new team to their schedule, Eupora High School. The Eupora Eagles have not yet won a game this season.
“I am excited to see the turnout we have at the game Friday night,” says Gage Harrington, number 13 for the Houston Topper football team. “We always love hearing support from the stands.”
The Houston High School Homecoming court will be presented during half time, where last year’s Queen, Aquana Brownlee, will crown this year’s Queen, which is chosen by the student body.
“I always love watching the Houston Homecoming Ceremony that is filled with my classmates around me.” says Aniston Criddle, a Junior at Houston.
Spirit days include:
Monday: Pajama day
Tuesday: Country Club vs Country
Wednesday: Galaxy day
Thursday: Fairy Tale day
Friday: Maroon and White day
More information about the event, can be found at the Houston High School website at www.houstonmsschools.com. The school also maintains a Facebook page at www.facebookpage.com/houstonschooldistrict.
Homecoming Court:
Freshmen:
Breeanah Bell
Greta Tate
Sophomores:
Trinity Buggs
Precious Cooper
Saraya Crawford
Juniors:
McKayla Crowley
Paige Kilgore
Anna Claire Kirby
Gracie Tate
Seniors:
Abby Kate Boyer
Kamryn Cooper
Jermaya Davenport
Destiny Fields
Janyola Jones
Jasmine Rogers