HOUSTON • Houston High School hosted its 2nd annual Fine Arts Festival on Friday, Feb. 28.
The festival is a showcase of all of the different arts programs offered in the district, as well as showing off the talent of the students.
The programs that participated included the band, the jazz band, culinary arts, choir and art students.
The art students set the commons area up like a gallery, with their work on display for all to look at. The culinary arts students had a table set up, offering several goodies to guests. The choir students sang to welcome guests and also performed a small concert. The band and jazz band both held concerts in the auditorium.
The jazz band performed a line up including “American Patrol”, “Man in the Mirror”, “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”, “You’ve got a friend in me”, “Moonlight Serenade” and “Don’t you worry ‘bout a thing.”
The Topper Pride Band’s lineup included “Albany Fanfare”, “Lawrence of Arabia”, “In honor of the Fallen”, “You will be found”, which included the high school chorus, and “Pursuit of the Centaur.”
Members of the concert band included Emma Garner, Emily Pettit, Rhianna Criddle, Seth Fowler, Edna Guevara, Mallory McCoy, Kalena Williams, Sarah Simpson, Alexis Ellison, Annabelle Hood, Haley Makamson, Maddox Clouse, Abbi Blansett, Courtney Fant and Gracie Soto. Bella Griffin, Marissa Smith, Cote Pena, Connor Moore, Katie Hill, Tre Hall, Justin Morgan, Christopher Washington, Maddyson Fant, Matthew Mixon, Christian Rimmer, Pearson Taylor, Justin Flatt, Micah Hatfield and Alli Blansett. Laura Ann Gann, Mady McGee, Sydney Freeman, Monte Swing, Destinee Dixon, Karis Autry, Penelope Harrell, Amber Ruth, Kirk Johnson, Abby Boyer, Mya Longino, Holly Pettit, Morgan Young, Selena Longino and Sommer Fredrick. Cali Barnett, Maddie King, Kirklyn Johnson, Gibson Caulder, Emma Brassfield, Ashlyn Hollingsworth and Tre Gillespie.
Some of these students also comprise the jazz band. They include Alexis Ellison, Cote Pena, Connor Moore, Katie Hill, Tre Hall, Justin Morgan, Maddyson Fant, Pearson Taylor, Justin Flatt, Micah Hatfield, Alli Blansett, Karis Autry, Kirk Johnson, Abby Boyer, Cali Barnett and Kirklyn Johnson.
People came and went throughout the almost two hour event, taking in the offerings of the event.
“This is just a way for the community and surrounding communities to see what our school offers and the tremendous talent that our students showcase throughout the year all in a one-night event,” said Band Director Eric Malone.
The event was free and open to the public.