HOUSTON – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent cancellation of the school year, area schools are having to take alternative approaches to graduation for 2020.
Houston High School is no exception. Much like Houlka, who announced their plan a few weeks ago, Houston seniors will be graduating by appointment over the course of two days.
Seniors will be assigned a time on either May 20 or 21. During this time, they will walk across the stage in the HHS auditorium and be presented with their diploma.
Students are allowed a maximum of six guests. There will also be a video produced and edited together to appear as a normal graduation ceremony, which will be provided to all students after everyone has completed their ceremony.
The annual awards night will be virtual this year. It will be broadcast out over Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
Anyone with questions is urged to contact Houston High School at (662) 456-3320.