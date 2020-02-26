HOUSTON • Houston High School will be hosting their 2nd annual Fine Arts Festival in the commons area on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-7:45 p.m.
The event was started last year, and it serves as a way for all of the various arts programs at the school to showcase what they have to offer. These programs include band, choir, art, culinary arts and speech and drama.
“We started this last year and it was a huge success,” said Houston Band Director, Eric Malone. “It is an opportunity to show off all of the different Arts programs that Houston schools offer.”
The event is aimed at people coming and going as they please, no one will be required to stay the full time.
The choir will be set up at the door, singing to greet people as they enter. The art students will have the commons area set up like an art gallery, wherein people can walk around and view the different projects that the students have worked on. The culinary arts class will have a table set up offering treats for the guests. The speech and drama department will have a little area set up to perform a puppet show and other skits. The nigh will close out with a set of concerts. One at 6:30 p.m., featuring the Houston Jazz Band and the other at 7 p.m. being the band with some of the other groups playing a role as well.
The event is free and open to the public, and as mentioned, guests can stay as long as they like.
“They can come for five minutes or close to two hours if they wish,” said Malone. “This is just a way for the community and surrounding communities to see what our school offers and the tremendous talent that our students showcase throughout the year all in a one-night event.”