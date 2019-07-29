HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers Football Team will begin practice on Monday, August 5. They will start with weightlifting at 2:30 p.m., practice will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The Toppers will have an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, August10 at 8 a.m. All Hilltopper fans are invited to attend. This is the first day the MHSAA allows schools to begin using pads and having full contact.
Head Coach Ty Hardin said, “Practice has jumped on us, it is about here. Our players are ready for practice and get to a school routine. We are all ready to dive into that. I personally have an overwhelming feeling of everything starting.”
Coach Hardin added, “Our biggest battle will be complacency.” All of our positions are solid, but we do not want our players to be satisfied with their role. We always want our players to set personal goals for themselves and our team. We will have 60 players, and they all have a role on this team.”