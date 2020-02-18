HOUSTON • The Houston Hilltoppers basketball team emerged from the Region 4 Division 3A tournament with a trophy.
The Toppers entered the tournament as a number two seed, and therefore were able to skip the first round of play.
Round 2
The second round of the tournament saw the Toppers take on the Choctaw County Chargers. The game belonged to the Toppers, with them going on to win the game by a score of 81-57.
Shemar Crawford led the Toppers in scoring with a whopping 31 points. He was followed by MJ Smith with 16 and Zay Ivy with 12.
Smith was also a force to be reckoned with in the lane, picking up 11 rebounds. Closely behind him was Crawford with 10.
Following the win in this game, the Toppers set their sights on the trophy.
Championship
The championship game saw the Toppers pitted against the number one seeded Noxubee County Tigers. The game was hard-fought, but the Toppers would emerge on top by a score of 79-77.
The Toppers started out strong, and held the lead for most of the game.
However, Noxubee mounted a comeback late in the game, reaching the Toppers and ultimately pulling ahead.
The Toppers did not give up, however, they fought hard for every point, and tied the game to go into overtime. In overtime, the Toppers were able to pull ahead and prevent the Tigers from catching up.
Crawford once again led the team with 31 points. This time, Lamydreon Taylor followed him with 10 points.
The Topper victory caused an uproar from the crowd, as the players rushed to the center to hoist the trophy for all to see.
“We did it coach, we did it,” said an emotional Keshon Bynum as he hugged his coach after the game.
Coach Chris Pettit was beyond ecstatic following not one but both of his teams winning the championship.
“The boys, I just want to say that’s four years in the making right there,” said Pettit. “To be up the whole game, get knocked down and get back up and persevere like they did. We missed a few free throws, but you know what, we hang our hat on defense and that’s we did, so that’s what we are proud of.”
The Toppers will take on Independence at Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 18 for the first round of the North Half Championship.