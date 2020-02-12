HOUSTON • The Houston Upper Elementary hosted the D.A.R.E graduation ceremony on Friday, Jan. 31.
The fifth grade class filed into the gym, where they would take a step towards a drug-free life.
The students were excited to be a part of the D.A.R.E program, and all of them seemed to have a positive relationship with their instructor, Officer Kevin Moore of the Houston Police Department and Houston School District School Resource Officer. They all wanted to get pictures with him and shake his hand.
It was clear that Moore has had a positive impact on these young people’s lives.
“[We learned] to not to do drugs, or smoke or drink alcohol,” said Jadareion Brown when asked what he learned in D.A.R.E.
Other students shared their thoughts as well.
“D.A.R.E is a good way to represent your way in life,” said Braylen Collins.
“I think it’s a good model to show kids, like teens for example to stop doing drugs, and I liked D.A.R.E, it was very interesting,” added Gabi Moore.
There were 148 students who graduated from the program. Among these were the Star Students, who were chosen by an essay contest. These students were, Katy Tabb, Jayden Kinson, KB Gregory, Vanity Gathings, Millie Gann and Thad Gardner.
These students read their essays to the audience, and got special medals and other treats.
All of the students who graduated from the program included: Kylee Alford, Cayden Box, Delaisha Brackins, Jadareion Brown, Braylen Collins, Joey Criddle, Luzhellen Rocha, Millie Gann, Virginia Gutierrez, Antavious Hill, Katelynn Jones, Reagan Kilgore, Kesharrion Marble, Noah Merriman and Meloni Moore. John Morris, Emanuel Pulliam, Ethan Renfroe, Kaylie Richardson, Leighanna Simmons, Ashtyn Tate, Jaslyn Thomas, Angel Vasquez, Eugenio Vasquez, Devan Almarode, Baiden Baker, John Bevels, Noah Boston, Alanah Clay and Cale Cook. Kelissa Eacholes, Leah Easley, Caleb Gates, Lekala Gates, Vanity Gathings, Luke Griffin, Ti’ana Harrell, Jamarius Hill, Maggie Kipapa, Javaurus Lott, Jaylen Patton, Layla Pittman, Hayden Pratt, Michael Sanders and Caleb Shaw. Makayla Tallie, Lyderia Tumblin, Kaden Westmoreland, Jashia Atkinson, Kolby Berteau, Annie Katherine Brown, Brianna Brownlee, Kingston Cruz, Ayson, Driggers, Thad Garner, Tori Gill, Zakiyah Gray, Keontae Griffis and Chloe Hiner. Jeffrey Nance, Adalea Porter, Jesus Rodriguez, Vanessa Salazar, Ryleigh Simmons, Tychason Townsend, Cali Turner, Allison Vasquez, Jacobi Walker, Tyrone Walker, Zoriah Walker, Dantae Watson, Payden White, Khloe Baird and Logan Baxter. Braylen Bedford, Kalia Berry, Kendall Burt, Joseph Coleman, Shaquasia Davis, Emilio Garza, Joceline Gonzalez, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jared Hood, Kaleah Johnson, Madison Mcmanus, Remington Medders, Kyler Norris, Audri Pettit and Enysia Pulliam. Tony Pulphus, Jaiden Ransom, Kinley Scarbrough, Lillian Staten, Amari Steen, Jayden Williams, Brody Young, Makayla Blakely, T’erika Carter, Evette Casados-Buchanan, Christina Cooper, Hannah Copeland, Jaydon Evans, De’coryon Ewing and Malasha Gates. Octavious Gates, Kerri Gregory, Katie Houser, Michael Houston, James Johnson, Jasmir Jones, Landon Kinard, Malia Kyle, Hollie Reeves, Braylin Rogers, Ania Stovall, Jabaree Sykes, Cailen Tucker, Leonard Tull and Genesis Vallejo. Lillian Walters, Michael Aldridge, Aliah Beltran, Alesia Boyd-Clinton, William Dennis, Myasiah Evans, Jalayasia Foster, Blake Franks, Hailey Gates, John Michael Gregory, Damorio Hamilton, Lacorio Hamilton, Lasarah Johnson, Marquez Johnson and Nolan Medders. Kaylee Mixon, Zerrick Smith, Aidan Snow, Katy Tabb, Amareli Varela, Azucena Vasquez, Misael Vasquez, Selena Walker, Jamiron White, Tanner Williamson, Hannah Grace Winter and Devin Wright.
“I though D.A.R.E was very helpful to all of us kids, just to help us learn about drugs and awareness of all the bad things that can hurt us,” said Reagan Kilgore.