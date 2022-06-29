A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The Outlaw Apostles are the main act for the evening.
HOUSTON – The Annual Houston Homecoming Celebration is set for this Saturday, July 2, on the square.
The festivities will kick off with the kids parade at 6:30 p.m. Any kids interested in participating are to meet at the Houston Lower Elementary School at 6:15 p.m. to line up.
Any participants will receive a glowstick.
Next, the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and Recognition of Veterans will take place at 7 p.m.
All veterans are invited to participate.
After this, the musical entertainment will kick off.
The final Moonlight Magnolia Concert of the year will take place during the Homecoming festivities.
Top Jimmy is the opening act, and they will take the stage at 7:15 p.m.
Following them is the main act, Outlaw Apostles, who are slated to go on at 8 p.m.
The event will be closed out with the annual fireworks display, which is set for 9:45 p.m.
It is sure to be a night of fun for all, and everyone is not only invited, but encouraged to attend.
