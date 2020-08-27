A heartfelt message to 2020 Houston, Houlka, and Okolona high school graduates: Stick around the county if you possibly can.
We need you here in so many vital ways.
Graduates, while you’re doing all you can to stay alive in these Covid-19 times -- to not only endure, but prevail -- try to get a job here. If you go off to college, come back here and settle down after graduation.
Don't join the "brain drain" of graduates "voting with their feet" to seek their fortunes elsewhere.
We in this area need your enthusiasm, your energy, your new ideas how things ought to be done. We need for you to dream of things that never were, things which need to be, and ask "why not?" And then work hard to make those things a reality.
We need the money you'll put into the economy. If you work here and live here, you'll spend money here. That money will help your friends and neighbors who provide the goods and services you'll use. Their money, of course, pays for the goods and services you'll offer.
If you buy a house and land here, or tag a vehicle here, you'll pay local taxes. Those tax dollars will go toward better local roads, schools and law enforcement.
If you're not already registered to vote, do so. And then, go vote. It's the people's choice which makes things happen here, and the people's tax money, which pays for it. Each one of you is part of the people. You pay the freight, and you speak by voting.
And if you think your vote doesn't matter, you've forgotten the many close votes, and a few recounts those elections triggered, which have taken place in this area in recent years.
Some of those votes have been as close as pleasure is to sin, and that's about as close as it gets.
Get involved in your community. Join the church. Enlist in the National Guard. Volunteer to work in the schools, the hospitals, the library, the animal shelter, something. Somehow, some way, make your community better for your having been here.
The benefits you enjoyed growing up here came because of someone else's hard work. Return the favor. You owe it to those who will follow to leave things better than you found them. After all, someone did it for you.
Things never stay the same. They get better or worse. It takes work to make them better.
All that's necessary for things to get worse -- from the national level right on down to the county -- is for enough people to do nothing, to have no higher dream than a welfare check and free everything.
Be part of the solution, because if you're not, you're part of the problem.
Congratulations, graduates. Welcome to the world beyond high school, terrifying though it may be in so many ways.
Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.
Please stick around.
We need you here.