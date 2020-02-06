HATTIESBURG • The Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools (PREPS), headquartered at William Carey University, recently announced 2020 Value-Added awards that include several Chickasaw County schools.
The private Christian liberal arts institution has campuses in Hattiesburg and Biloxi.
This year, school district average ACT scores will be recognized along with 3-8th grade English Language Arts and Math tests, English II, U. S. History, Biology I and Algebra I tests.
Local school districts recognized include:
--Chickasaw County School District, Houlka Attendance Center: Algebra I Value-Added Award; English II Value -Added Award.
Said Superintendent Dr. Betsy Collums this week: “I think these awards show that our students at Houlka are receiving a quality education in those areas. It also shows the dedication that those teachers have to the teaching profession.”
--Houston School District, Houston High School: English II Value-Added Award and U. S. History Value-Added Award.
Said Houston High School Principal John Ellison: “These awards show students something we tell them all the time: Hard work pays off.
“Students and teachers worked really hard; I’m glad they’re getting rewarded for the hard work and dedication they put into both subjects. It’s good to see them get the recognition they deserve.”
PREPS is a private non-profit consortium of school districts whose purpose is to develop and and implement educational products and services that help manage and support the districts’ efforts to demonstrate improvements in their instructional programs.
This year, the Value-Added awards are sponsored by the IMPACT Educational Group.
An awards ceremony and luncheon will be held Friday, March 6 at Hattiesburg’s Lake Terrace Convention Center.
The PREPS Value-Added analysis, started in June, 1997, allows for comparisons of educational performance on the prior year’s state testing while considering the impact of differences in the socio- economic background of the students considered in the research, according to information from the organization.
The model is used in the PREPS Value-Added awards program ands identifies those Value-Added performing schools among Mississippi public school districts which are members of PREPS.
Schools deemed as adding value are those performing significantly better than other schools with comparable socioeconomic circumstances, according to the organization.