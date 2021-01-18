HOUSTON – Houston and Houlka schools will continue operating on the A/B schedule through the end of January.
The decision was announced on Jan. 11 by Superintendent John Ellison.
“We have had a great first week back in school and a great start to 2021,” he said. “Thank you for your support and flexibility as we navigate these unprecedented times. To ensure that we continue social distancing in classrooms, we are going to extend the A/B days schedule for the last two weeks of January.”
The schools will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18. After that, “A” day students will report to campus on Jan. 20, 25 and 27. “B” day students will report on Jan. 19, 21, 26 and 28.
The plan is to resume classes with all students on campus four days a week starting February 1. Fridays will be a distance learning day for all students to allow for a deep clean of all facilities.
However, nothing is set in stone, as this is already an extension of the A/B schedule that was meant to last the first two weeks of the semester.
“Please remember that this is a fluid situation,” said Ellison. “Changes and modifications will have to be made daily, sometimes multiple times each day. We appreciate your flexibility and patience, and we will provide information as often as possible. We will always strive to keep the health and safety of everyone at the forefront of our concerns. All of these changes will not be convenient, but are necessary for the safety of our students and staff.”
Anyone with any questions regarding the schedule is urged to contact the principal of their child's school.