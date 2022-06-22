HOUSTON — The following students received the Omega & Bennett Blanton Scholarship award of $2,000 each this year.
—Jessica Tores, Houston High School, to attend Mississippi State University.
—Kirklyn Johnson, Houston High School, to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College.
—Melanie Langston, Houlka Attendence Center, to attend Mississippi State University.
—Rita Eaton, Houlka Attendence Center, college to attend unknown at this time.
The Blantons used two separate grants during their lifetimes. These separate grants of scholarship were identified as "Legacy of Love" and "Dollars for Scholars."
The will of Mrs. Omega Blanton provided for the establishing of this scholarship fund. The yearly award to graduating seniors is now set at $2,000 for each student.
Any student in the Chickasaw School District may apply. Form applications are available at the High School, and should be submitted early in April of each year.
The money is paid directly to the college that the student chooses to attend, and it is paid at the time the student begins.
Omega Blanton was the business education teacher at Houston High School from about 1953 unto her retirement.
Bennett Blanton was a teacher and football coach at first, and later principal and superintendent.
The scholarship recipients are chosen by administrators and faculty from Houston High School and Houlka Attendance Center, school officials said this week.
The committee’s goal — based on information from Mrs. Blanton —was that the scholarship money go to students who need it, but who may not qualify for heavy financial scholarship support from other sources, such as ACT scores.