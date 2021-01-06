CHICKASAW -- Houston and Houlka Schools will return to school for the second semester on the A/B schedule for the first two weeks of school.
Child Nutrition will again provide take-home meals for students to have during their days out of school.
Teachers will ask students each morning if they would like a take-home meal for the following day. Students who opt in will be provided a sandwich lunch meal and a cold cereal-type breakfast with all necessary components at the end of the school day.
Please let your children know to tell their teacher if they want a meal to take home.
We appreciate your cooperation during this time and are pleased to help provide nutritious, balanced meals for our students.