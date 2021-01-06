CHICKASAW -- Houston and Houlka Schools will return to school for the second semester on the A/B schedule for the first two weeks of school.

Child Nutrition will again provide take-home meals for students to have during their days out of school.

Teachers will ask students each morning if they would like a take-home meal for the following day. Students who opt in will be provided a sandwich lunch meal and a cold cereal-type breakfast with all necessary components at the end of the school day.

Please let your children know to tell their teacher if they want a meal to take home.

We appreciate your cooperation during this time and are pleased to help provide nutritious, balanced meals for our students.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus