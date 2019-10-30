HOUSTON – Houston is now in the running to bring a 10 -12 week free, live music series to Houston next Summer.
Sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music, The Chickasaw Development Foundation in association with The Potters House Family Services hopes to qualify as one of the Top 25 finalists competing for a 2020 Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award.
The Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards is an exciting matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000. Grant recipients will each be awarded $25,000 in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series–a free, outdoor concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.
In partnership with The Potters House Family Services, the Chickasaw Development Foundation (CDF) submitted the proposal for Houston. The proposed venue site is Legion Lake Park. Houston’s proposal is now posted on the Levitt AMP website for public voting. levittamp.org
A successful campaign for the CDF and Potters House requires community participation to get as many online votes as possible to bring the concert series to town. Community support, as measured by the number of online votes received, will be one of the key factors considered when the Levitt Foundation determines the 2020 Levitt AMP Grant Award winners.
Supporters are asked to visit levittamp.org/vote to register and vote. Online public voting is now open and ends November 20 at 5pm PST. Once the Top 25 finalists are selected through online public voting, the Levitt Foundation will review the Top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners–which will be announced on December 20, 2019.
“We’re very excited to be working with Levon Kinard and The Potters House and the Levitt Foundation to bring this series to Houston. I did one of these series in New Albany when I was working there, and it was a wonderful thing for the community. There’s nothing like free live music on sultry summer nights in Mississippi and we’re looking forward to bringing that experience to Houston,” says Sean Johnson the director of the CDF.
The CDF asks supporters to spread the word to family, friends, colleagues and neighbors and rally the community to sign up and vote for Houston’s proposal.
Learn more at levittamp.org.