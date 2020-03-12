The Houston Hilltoppers boys basketball team had a historic season, making it all the way to the final four at “The Big House” in Jackson for the first time in just short of three decades.
Coach Chris Pettit was over the moon just by his team’s performance and their dedication to the sport and never giving up, however, he was not the only one. These young men, had an entire town backing them.
They started out by winning the division, a feat that was hard-fought, and earned them some valuable experience that will surely benefit them in the future. The girls also won their division, which was equally hard-fought, and actually a bit of an underdog story. Having had an on and off season, they upset the number one seed in the division and went on to win the title.
Watching both of these teams play was pure spectacle, and they gave everything they had out on that court.
The girls were only one win shy of entering the semi-finals, which speaks testaments to their heart and dedication. The boys, as mentioned made it all the way to the final four.
Falling just short to a strong Velma Jackson team, the Toppers came home with a loss, but they are still heroes to us.
They showed just the kind of people who come from this little town. We do not give up, and we fight to the bitter end, no matter the outcome.
These young men and women are examples of what the sport of basketball is supposed to be.
Houston held a parade for the boys as they were preparing to leave for Jackson, and people turned out, in spite of it being a pop-up parade. The kids at the lower elementary school stood outside and held up signs cheering on these people that they look up to.
People from Houston made the rather lengthy trek down to Jackson to support their Toppers as well. That shows the dedication the town has to these kids.
So we say, keep your heads high and keep doing what you’re doing because we are all behind you.