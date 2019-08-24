HOUSTON—The Houston Lady Hilltoppers defeated the Houlka Lady Wildcats 12-4 on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Lady Topper Field in slow pitch softball action. The Lady Toppers used a strong slugging performance by first basemen PJ Cooper to get the win. Cooper had two massive home runs and she finished the day with three hits and six RBI’s. Makayla Crowley added three hits, 3 runs scored and two RBI’s. Autumn Doss was the winning pitcher and added two hits.
The Lady Toppers scored four runs in the second; Houlka came back in the third to cut the lead to 5-4. Houston then scored two in the third, two in the fourth, and three in the sixth to put the game away. Houlka went scoreless from the fourth thru the seventh.
The Houston Lady Hilltoppers improved their record to 4-2 on the young season. Head Coach Derick Kirby said, “A win is a win, but we didn’t play great team defense today. We hit enough to win but I am disappointed in our defense. We have to put in some extra work on our defense to become a great, state champion type of team. That is where we want to be. We have high expectations here, and I feel we are not playing up to those expectations right now.”
Houston defeated Houlka in the junior varsity game 10-0.