HOUSTON – The city of Houston held a special election Tuesday, July 9 to decide whether to discard prohibition laws in favor of allowing for the sale of alcohol in the city, with strict ordinances.
People flocked to City Hall all day to vote. Ultimately, the referendum passed 681- 248 in favor of the sale of beer and light wine, and 661 – 264 in favor of the sale of liquor and spirits.
There is still work to be done before everything is set in place, as the ordinances will have to be finalized by the Board of Aldermen, but the wheels are in motion for Houston.
The sale of alcohol in Houston is currently slated to start Labor Day Weekend.
“The margin of victory was profound, with over 70 percent voting to end prohibition,” said Sean Johnson, Director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation. “There were a number of reasons this effort was started, but the most fulfilling part of it is knowing that we’ve given the community something that it clearly and overwhelmingly wanted.”
There was also a very large voter turnout for the special election.
“We expected a tight race and so we were very excited about the turnout,” said Johnson. “From what I understand, it was one of the largest, if not the largest, turnout for a special election in recent history, with over 900 votes cast.”
The alcohol vote has been a subject of great debate in Houston in the weeks since it was announced. Many were for it, and believed that it would bring numerous economic benefits to a dying Houston.
Others believed alcohol should be kept out because it would only damage Houston, and create a bigger mess. It caused quite the divide on social media.
“People were very passionate about this issue on both sides, with a lot of back and forth on social media,” said Johnson. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get past this sooner than later.
“From what I experienced in New Albany when it went though this transition, things really aren’t going to change very much on the surface: We’ll see more delivery trucks in town, but, otherwise, because of the no exterior advertising ordinance, you won’t see any other signs that say that alcohol is available.
“The deeper part of it is that we will start seeing an increase in sales and tourism tax revenues and will very, very likely see a new restaurant or two in the first year.
“Coupled with our upcoming downtown streetscape renovations, the completion of some downtown properties currently under renovation, and the development of the old theater, we’re hoping that by next summer Houston will become more of a regional destination.”
The ballot consisted of two sections, one pertaining to the sale of beer and light wine, which is wine coolers, and the other for the sale of liquor and spirits, which would also include regular wine.