HOUSTON – It takes a certain kind of person to make art. They have to be disciplined, patient and most of all an eye for the appealing. People who do this are not always given much if any recognition for their talent.
Well, the Houston Carnegie Library felt that needed to change, so they set up a display showcasing artwork from a local artist.
Audrey M. Virges is an artist/author from Chickasaw County. She dabbles in many forms of art including oil painting and string art, which is when an artist weaves colored string, wool, wire or yarn between nails to make a geometric pattern. In fact, she said that one of her Snowflake String Art pieces is hanging in the office of the Asurion Company in Tupelo. However, it is Virges’ new-found skill that is on display at the library.
She is exercising her new skill of sculpting. On display are several wooden sculptures bearing the likenesses of celebrities from both past and present. Some of the celebs on display include Lucille Ball, Burt Reynolds, Snoop Dogg and many more.
“I am a self-taught artist and my ability to create pieces of art is truly a gift from God,” said Virges. “I am encouraged to continue to broaden my vision in the arts because art is a matter of an appreciation of life.”
In addition to her art, Virges is also a published author. She has written two books, “Living Reality”, which is a collection of inspirational poems and “A Day in Kindergarten”, which is an educational book. Both of these can be purchased on Amazon.com.
Virges lives in Woodland, and is employed by the Chickasaw County School District. She is married and has three children and five grandchildren.
The library also has a display set up of crocheted afghans that were made by Lillian Neal of Houston.
The Library’s hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.- Noon. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays and all major holidays.