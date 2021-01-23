HOUSTON --A Houston man died and a Pheba woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash on MS 15 South Monday, Jan. 18, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 12:11 p.m.
MHP Public Information Officer Staff Sgt. Derrick M. Beckom said Stella L. Wofford, 50, of Houston was southbound when her red Ford Free car struck the rear of a southbound 2002 Cadillac driven by Brittany L. Williams, 38, of Pheba.
Both cars were in motion at the time of the crash.
The Cadillac ran off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting passenger Charles Lushon Wofford, 54, of Houston. Wofford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Staff Sgt. Beckom said.
Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler pronounced Wofford dead at the scene.
The Ford came to a rest on the northbound shoulder facing north.
Williams was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Her condition wasn’t available this week.
The MHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.