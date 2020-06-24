Shoppers in Houston should save their receipts from downtown businesses this week to take advantage of the new “Downtown Dollars” program.
The new program, administered by the Greater Houston Merchants’ Association and Chickasaw Development Foundation, will provide $10 gift certificates to participating businesses to everyone who brings in $100 worth of receipts from participating Houston businesses.
“We just thought this would be a good way to reward and encourage shopping locally”, says Sean Johnson.
Participating merchants include: Gann’s Clothing, The Bus Stop, Salon 101, Down Yonder Boutique, Casey & Company, Trendy House, Tiny Sisters, Houston Family Pharmacy, Pearson’s Drug Store, Out of the Attic Antiques, Saxon’s Drive In, Ava Michaels Boutique, Unique Collectables, and Daisy’s on the Square (which includes Gather, Prairie Roads and Dixie Diner).
Shoppers spending $100 or more between all of these merchants will receive ten “Downtown Dollars” for every $100 spent. Shoppers should save their receipts from participating businesses, and once they reach the $100 mark, they can take to the CDF and be given a gift certificate. The gift certificate is good at any of the participating businesses.
The program is funded through a Chickasaw Development Foundation grant from CoBank and NTEPA.
“This is the first event from this new merchants’ association. Hopefully it will be a win-win for everyone; rewarding those who shop locally, and helping out our local shops,” says Johnson.
For more information, call the Chickasaw Development Foundation at 662-316-9557 or speak with Greater Houston Merchant’s Association president, Cliff Waters at The Bus Stop.